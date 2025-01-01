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Home Stagers in Sacramento

Browse 6 verified home staging services in Sacramento with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Sacramento

Physical staging in Sacramento typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Sacramento

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Modern Interior & Staging, Inc

Modern Interior & Staging, Inc

Modern Interior & Staging, Inc

5.0(16)
"Stephanie and her team did an awesome job staging my home."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Creative Staging Inc

Creative Staging Inc

Creative Staging Inc

4.3(6)
"I’m very grateful I was referred to Creative Staging!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Mint Home Staging Company

Mint Home Staging Company

Mint Home Staging Company

4.8(127)
"The team is efficient, and the staging process is seamless."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3718 Antelope Way, Rocklin, CA 95677
CallSiteMaps
Redefine Designs Home Staging

Redefine Designs Home Staging

Redefine Designs Home Staging

4.8(19)
"They are prompt, professional, and have impeccable design taste."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
200 Gateway Dr, Lincoln, CA 95648
CallSiteMaps
Premiere Home Staging & Design

Premiere Home Staging & Design

Premiere Home Staging & Design

5.0(36)
"They did an outstanding job and fit me in the same week."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5961 W Oaks Blvd Suite D, Rocklin, CA 95765
CallSiteMaps
Shine Design and Staging

Shine Design and Staging

Shine Design and Staging

5.0(4)
"The de-staging process went as well as the staging."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Sacramento?

Physical staging in Sacramento typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Sacramento stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.