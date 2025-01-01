Gentry Design Group Home Staging STL
Gentry Design Group Home Staging STL
“"They were very professional and moved items in/out very quickly."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 558 Gravois Rd, Fenton, MO 63026
Browse 4 verified home staging services in Saint Louis with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Saint Louis typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Saint Louis listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Gentry Design Group Home Staging STL
“"They were very professional and moved items in/out very quickly."”
March Home Staging
“"The staging was beautiful and the communication and scheduling was seamless."”
IRL Home Staging
“"They were awesome to work with and really responsive and helpful!"”
Staged to Move
“"Professional and Affordable Staging."”
Physical staging in Saint Louis typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.