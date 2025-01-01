Find Stagers

Home Stagers in Saint Louis

Browse 4 verified home staging services in Saint Louis with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Saint Louis

Physical staging in Saint Louis typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
AI Virtual Staging Example

Top Home Stagers in Saint Louis

Virtually stage any Saint Louis listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

Try free →
Gentry Design Group Home Staging STL

Gentry Design Group Home Staging STL

Gentry Design Group Home Staging STL

5.0(2)
"They were very professional and moved items in/out very quickly."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
558 Gravois Rd, Fenton, MO 63026
CallSiteMaps
March Home Staging

March Home Staging

March Home Staging

5.0(15)
"The staging was beautiful and the communication and scheduling was seamless."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3720 Mueller Rd, St Charles, MO 63301
CallSiteMaps
IRL Home Staging

IRL Home Staging

IRL Home Staging

5.0(14)
"They were awesome to work with and really responsive and helpful!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2376 Goodale Ave, Overland, MO 63114
CallSiteMaps
Staged to Move

Staged to Move

Staged to Move

5.0(43)
"Professional and Affordable Staging."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6 Grandview Park Dr, Arnold, MO 63010
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Saint Louis?

Physical staging in Saint Louis typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Saint Louis stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.