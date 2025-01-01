Find Stagers

Home Stagers in Salt Lake City

Browse 5 verified home staging services in Salt Lake City with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Salt Lake City

Physical staging in Salt Lake City typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
AI Virtual Staging Example

Top Home Stagers in Salt Lake City

Virtually stage any Salt Lake City listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

Try free →
The Staging Coach

The Staging Coach

The Staging Coach

5.0(21)
"My house looked so much better after I followed her staging advice."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Stage 7 Design - Home Staging, Residential & Commercial Interior Design

Stage 7 Design - Home Staging, Residential & Commercial Interior Design

Stage 7 Design - Home Staging, Residential & Commercial Interior Design

5.0(47)
"Service was excellent, product was great, and price was super reasonable."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Renew Home

Renew Home

Renew Home

4.9(70)
"They did an incredible job of staging our mother's home."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Set the Stage Salt Lake North - Home Staging and Furniture Sales

Set the Stage Salt Lake North - Home Staging and Furniture Sales

Set the Stage Salt Lake North - Home Staging and Furniture Sales

5.0(19)
"Set the Stage did a SUPERB job with staging my mother’s house for sale."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2698 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT 84119
CallSiteMaps
City Staging

City Staging

City Staging

5.0(1)
"The results were simply breathtaking, far surpassing anything I imagined."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Salt Lake City?

Physical staging in Salt Lake City typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Salt Lake City stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.