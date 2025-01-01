The Staging Coach
The Staging Coach
“"My house looked so much better after I followed her staging advice."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
Browse 5 verified home staging services in Salt Lake City with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Salt Lake City typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Salt Lake City listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
The Staging Coach
“"My house looked so much better after I followed her staging advice."”
Stage 7 Design - Home Staging, Residential & Commercial Interior Design
“"Service was excellent, product was great, and price was super reasonable."”
Renew Home
“"They did an incredible job of staging our mother's home."”
Set the Stage Salt Lake North - Home Staging and Furniture Sales
“"Set the Stage did a SUPERB job with staging my mother’s house for sale."”
City Staging
“"The results were simply breathtaking, far surpassing anything I imagined."”
Physical staging in Salt Lake City typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.