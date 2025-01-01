The Refined Home, LLC
The Refined Home, LLC
“"They were in and out in 20 minutes and the house looked so amazing!"”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
Browse 4 verified home staging services in San Antonio with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in San Antonio typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any San Antonio listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
The Refined Home, LLC
“"They were in and out in 20 minutes and the house looked so amazing!"”
Set The Stage San Antonio North
“"They listened to our dream requests for each room of their new living space."”
Staging Studio
“"Easy to follow program with great home staging advice!"”
Blue Diamond Home Staging
“"She was responsive, attentive to detail and very reasonably priced."”
Physical staging in San Antonio typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.