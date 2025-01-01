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Home Stagers in San Antonio

Browse 4 verified home staging services in San Antonio with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in San Antonio

Physical staging in San Antonio typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in San Antonio

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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The Refined Home, LLC

The Refined Home, LLC

The Refined Home, LLC

4.6(9)
"They were in and out in 20 minutes and the house looked so amazing!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Set The Stage San Antonio North

Set The Stage San Antonio North

Set The Stage San Antonio North

5.0(14)
"They listened to our dream requests for each room of their new living space."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
11009 Osgood Dr, San Antonio, TX 78233
CallSiteMaps
Staging Studio

Staging Studio

Staging Studio

4.9(228)
"Easy to follow program with great home staging advice!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
8218 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229
CallSiteMaps
Blue Diamond Home Staging

Blue Diamond Home Staging

Blue Diamond Home Staging

5.0(13)
"She was responsive, attentive to detail and very reasonably priced."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in San Antonio?

Physical staging in San Antonio typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these San Antonio stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.