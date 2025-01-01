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Home Stagers in San Diego

Browse 8 verified home staging services in San Diego with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in San Diego

Physical staging in San Diego typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in San Diego

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Listing Ready Staging

Listing Ready Staging

Listing Ready Staging

5.0(14)
"They consistently deliver results that exceed my expectations."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Beach + Country Staging and Design

Beach + Country Staging and Design

Beach + Country Staging and Design

5.0(28)
"They were professional, easy to work with, and did a beautiful job."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
SD Staging

SD Staging

SD Staging

4.7(37)
"They consistently deliver amazing staging at a low cost."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2374 Romney Rd, San Diego, CA 92109
CallSiteMaps
The House Whisperers Home Staging + Interiors

The House Whisperers Home Staging + Interiors

The House Whisperers Home Staging + Interiors

5.0(16)
"There was no drama, no damage, no fuss, excellent value."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Signature Staging SD

Signature Staging SD

Signature Staging SD

4.6(19)
"They are professional, talented, and truly care about their clients."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
4740 Ruffner St, San Diego, CA 92111
CallSiteMaps
HomeScapes Home Staging

HomeScapes Home Staging

HomeScapes Home Staging

5.0(40)
"Judith and her team did a great job staging my property."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2790 Loker Ave W Unit 101, Carlsbad, CA 92010
CallSiteMaps
Surfside Staging

Surfside Staging

Surfside Staging

5.0(31)
"The Surfside Staging team just did an excellent job transforming our home."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
8530 Production Ave Suite A, San Diego, CA 92121
CallSiteMaps
Aspect Staging

Aspect Staging

Aspect Staging

5.0(39)
"Their team was professional, creative, and incredibly detail-oriented."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3960 W Point Loma Blvd Suite H #5020, San Diego, CA 92110
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in San Diego?

Physical staging in San Diego typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these San Diego stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.