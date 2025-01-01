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Home Stagers in San Jose

Browse 5 verified home staging services in San Jose with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in San Jose

Physical staging in San Jose typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in San Jose

Virtually stage any San Jose listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Ayla Home Staging

Ayla Home Staging

Ayla Home Staging

4.6(9)
"Professional, creative, and detail-oriented — highly recommend!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1750 Junction Ave, San Jose, CA 95112
CallSiteMaps
Fiona Home Staging

Fiona Home Staging

Fiona Home Staging

Specialty
Home staging service
Address
285 Richfield Dr #24, San Jose, CA 95129
CallSiteMaps
Chic Flips Home Staging

Chic Flips Home Staging

Chic Flips Home Staging

5.0(99)
"Her crew is on time, clean and respectful."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
140 Lewis Rd # 3, San Jose, CA 95111
CallSiteMaps
Studio RT Staging & Design

Studio RT Staging & Design

Studio RT Staging & Design

5.0(7)
"Her staging and unstaging was done in a clean and professional manner."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1429 Trestlewood Dr, San Jose, CA 95138
CallSiteMaps
Golden State Living

Golden State Living

Golden State Living

5.0(11)
"They are very professional and prompt."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
825 S 5th St, San Jose, CA 95112
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in San Jose?

Physical staging in San Jose typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these San Jose stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.