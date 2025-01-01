Ayla Home Staging
Ayla Home Staging
“"Professional, creative, and detail-oriented — highly recommend!"”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 1750 Junction Ave, San Jose, CA 95112
Browse 5 verified home staging services in San Jose with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in San Jose typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any San Jose listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Ayla Home Staging
“"Professional, creative, and detail-oriented — highly recommend!"”
Fiona Home Staging
Chic Flips Home Staging
“"Her crew is on time, clean and respectful."”
Studio RT Staging & Design
“"Her staging and unstaging was done in a clean and professional manner."”
Golden State Living
“"They are very professional and prompt."”
Physical staging in San Jose typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.