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Home Stagers in Seattle

Browse 7 verified home staging services in Seattle with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Seattle

Physical staging in Seattle typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Seattle

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Genesis Home Staging

Genesis Home Staging

Genesis Home Staging

5.0(64)
"Loved working with Genesis Home Staging on a listing in Bothell."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
15300 Woodinville Redmond Rd NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
CallSiteMaps
Paper Street Home Staging, LLC

Paper Street Home Staging, LLC

Paper Street Home Staging, LLC

5.0(7)
"Misty and her team are outstanding."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6335 1st Ave S suite E, Seattle, WA 98134
CallSiteMaps
Seattle Swank Inc

Seattle Swank Inc

Seattle Swank Inc

5.0(12)
"the staging is always fresh, current and fits the home's vibe."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
9100 15th Pl S, Seattle, WA 98108
CallSiteMaps
S.H Home Staging & Design

S.H Home Staging & Design

S.H Home Staging & Design

5.0(13)
"Staging can do that, and S.H Home Staging and Design does it best."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1425 S 93rd St, Seattle, WA 98108
CallSiteMaps
OnStage Seattle - Home Staging Company

OnStage Seattle - Home Staging Company

OnStage Seattle - Home Staging Company

4.0(8)
"Ryan is one of the most strategic minds in the home staging industry."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
720 Thomas Ave SW, Renton, WA 98057
CallSiteMaps
Upstaging Seattle

Upstaging Seattle

Upstaging Seattle

5.0(225)
"The staging completely transformed the space and exceeded all expectations."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
8119 240th St SW, Edmonds, WA 98026
CallSiteMaps
Decorus Home Staging

Decorus Home Staging

Decorus Home Staging

5.0(28)
"The home staging experience with Decorus was nothing short of amazing!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
17611 128th Pl NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Seattle?

Physical staging in Seattle typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Seattle stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.