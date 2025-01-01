Genesis Home Staging
Genesis Home Staging
“"Loved working with Genesis Home Staging on a listing in Bothell."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 15300 Woodinville Redmond Rd NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
Browse 7 verified home staging services in Seattle with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Seattle typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Seattle listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Genesis Home Staging
“"Loved working with Genesis Home Staging on a listing in Bothell."”
Paper Street Home Staging, LLC
“"Misty and her team are outstanding."”
Seattle Swank Inc
“"the staging is always fresh, current and fits the home's vibe."”
S.H Home Staging & Design
“"Staging can do that, and S.H Home Staging and Design does it best."”
OnStage Seattle - Home Staging Company
“"Ryan is one of the most strategic minds in the home staging industry."”
Upstaging Seattle
“"The staging completely transformed the space and exceeded all expectations."”
Decorus Home Staging
“"The home staging experience with Decorus was nothing short of amazing!"”
Physical staging in Seattle typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.