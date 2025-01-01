Posh Interior Design & Staging Ltd.
Posh Interior Design & Staging Ltd.
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 5 verified home staging services in Surrey with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Surrey typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Surrey listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Posh Interior Design & Staging Ltd.
House to Home Staging & Design
“"I use them to stage my client's home and it transformed the space!"”
Happy Homes Staging Co.
“"Our home was transformed within 2 hours."”
West Coast Interiors Inc.
“"Christina’s interior design eye and staging are absolutely incredible."”
Pair Home Staging and Design
“"Great service: punctual, understanding, flexible and professional."”
Physical staging in Surrey typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.