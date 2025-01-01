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Home Stagers in Surrey

Browse 5 verified home staging services in Surrey with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Surrey

Physical staging in Surrey typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Surrey

Virtually stage any Surrey listing in 30 seconds

AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Posh Interior Design & Staging Ltd.

Posh Interior Design & Staging Ltd.

Posh Interior Design & Staging Ltd.

5.0(7)
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
House to Home Staging & Design

House to Home Staging & Design

House to Home Staging & Design

5.0(18)
"I use them to stage my client's home and it transformed the space!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Happy Homes Staging Co.

Happy Homes Staging Co.

Happy Homes Staging Co.

5.0(69)
"Our home was transformed within 2 hours."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
7484B Vedder Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2R 4E7, Canada
CallSiteMaps
West Coast Interiors Inc.

West Coast Interiors Inc.

West Coast Interiors Inc.

5.0(32)
"Christina’s interior design eye and staging are absolutely incredible."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Pair Home Staging and Design

Pair Home Staging and Design

Pair Home Staging and Design

5.0(84)
"Great service: punctual, understanding, flexible and professional."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
44290 Yale Rd Unit 1, Chilliwack, BC V2R 4H1, Canada
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Surrey?

Physical staging in Surrey typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Surrey stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.