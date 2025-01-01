Home Stagers in Tampa

Showhomes Tampa Bay
Showhomes Tampa Bay
“"Great service, expedient, quality staging and materials."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
Browse 7 verified home staging services in Tampa with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Tampa typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Tampa listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Showhomes Tampa Bay
“"Great service, expedient, quality staging and materials."”
Dwell & Company Home Staging
“"They were fast, professional and did a Beautiful job."”
Exclusive Homes Staging
“"Staging our new fix and flip that just hit the market!"”
Olive Leaf Staging
“"Her staging really did make a difference in how the house was perceived."”
2 Sisters Home Staging
“"They were reasonably priced and quick to execute to complete the job."”
Upstaged To Sell | Tampa Home Staging
“"Very pleased with the staging process from beginning to end."”
Staged Right LLC
“"They were professional, creative, and transformed the space beautifully."”
Physical staging in Tampa typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.