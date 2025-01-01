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Home Stagers in Tampa

Browse 7 verified home staging services in Tampa with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Tampa

Physical staging in Tampa typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Tampa

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Showhomes Tampa Bay

Showhomes Tampa Bay

Showhomes Tampa Bay

4.9(116)
"Great service, expedient, quality staging and materials."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Dwell & Company Home Staging

Dwell & Company Home Staging

Dwell & Company Home Staging

4.9(94)
"They were fast, professional and did a Beautiful job."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
4912 S Lois Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
CallSiteMaps
Exclusive Homes Staging

Exclusive Homes Staging

Exclusive Homes Staging

5.0(6)
"Staging our new fix and flip that just hit the market!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Olive Leaf Staging

Olive Leaf Staging

Olive Leaf Staging

5.0(37)
"Her staging really did make a difference in how the house was perceived."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
6399 142nd Ave N Suite 110, Clearwater, FL 33760
CallSiteMaps
2 Sisters Home Staging

2 Sisters Home Staging

2 Sisters Home Staging

5.0(22)
"They were reasonably priced and quick to execute to complete the job."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Upstaged To Sell | Tampa Home Staging

Upstaged To Sell | Tampa Home Staging

Upstaged To Sell | Tampa Home Staging

5.0(21)
"Very pleased with the staging process from beginning to end."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
11339 Challenger Ave # 102, Odessa, FL 33556
CallSiteMaps
Staged Right LLC

Staged Right LLC

Staged Right LLC

5.0(120)
"They were professional, creative, and transformed the space beautifully."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Tampa?

Physical staging in Tampa typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Tampa stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.