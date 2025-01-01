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Home Stagers in Toronto

Browse 7 verified home staging services in Toronto with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Toronto

Physical staging in Toronto typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Toronto

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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R3 Home Staging

R3 Home Staging

R3 Home Staging

5.0(38)
"Shuang and her team did such an amazing job staging my townhouse."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2600 John St. #122, Markham, ON L3R 3W3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
LUXE Home Staging (GTA)

LUXE Home Staging (GTA)

LUXE Home Staging (GTA)

4.9(33)
"... were very accommodating and did a fantastic job with the staging."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
111 Zenway Blvd, Vaughan, ON L4H 3H9, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Astra Staging

Astra Staging

Astra Staging

5.0(287)
"The staging service looks great and my clients are very happy w/ the result."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3600A Laird Rd #12, Mississauga, ON L5L 0A3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Kelly Allan Design

Kelly Allan Design

Kelly Allan Design

5.0(38)
"They turned our project around quickly and did a beautiful job."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
19 Railside Rd, North York, ON M3A 1A3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Best Home Staging

Best Home Staging

Best Home Staging

5.0(41)
"The home staging done for my house was very well done and successful."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
Mississauga, ON L5B 0E6, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Design to Impress

Design to Impress

Design to Impress

4.9(91)
"Staging looked great and she took care of everything, making it stress free."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
55 Stewart St Apartment 902, Toronto, ON M5V 2V1, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Shine Urban Staging

Shine Urban Staging

Shine Urban Staging

5.0(27)
"The staging was smooth and perfect for our space."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
899 Queen St E #402, Toronto, ON M4M 0C8, Canada
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Toronto?

Physical staging in Toronto typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Toronto stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.