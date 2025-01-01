Home Stagers in Toronto

R3 Home Staging
R3 Home Staging
“"Shuang and her team did such an amazing job staging my townhouse."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 2600 John St. #122, Markham, ON L3R 3W3, Canada
Browse 7 verified home staging services in Toronto with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Toronto typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Toronto listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
R3 Home Staging
“"Shuang and her team did such an amazing job staging my townhouse."”
LUXE Home Staging (GTA)
“"... were very accommodating and did a fantastic job with the staging."”
Astra Staging
“"The staging service looks great and my clients are very happy w/ the result."”
Kelly Allan Design
“"They turned our project around quickly and did a beautiful job."”
Best Home Staging
“"The home staging done for my house was very well done and successful."”
Design to Impress
“"Staging looked great and she took care of everything, making it stress free."”
Shine Urban Staging
“"The staging was smooth and perfect for our space."”
Physical staging in Toronto typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.