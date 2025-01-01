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Home Stagers in Washington

Browse 5 verified home staging services in Washington with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Washington

Physical staging in Washington typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Washington

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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Design Box Staging & Lifestyle

Design Box Staging & Lifestyle

Design Box Staging & Lifestyle

5.0(1)
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5224 Emerson St, Hyattsville, MD 20781
CallSiteMaps
CaJo Design

CaJo Design

CaJo Design

5.0(7)
"The helpfulness is always there."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
1928 Belmont Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
CallSiteMaps
Michael Fowler Creative

Michael Fowler Creative

Michael Fowler Creative

5.0(18)
"Amazing staging with no drama for a really good price!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Masterpiece Staging and Design

Masterpiece Staging and Design

Masterpiece Staging and Design

5.0(4)
"Their team is professional, creative, and incredibly detail-oriented."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2807 Merrilee Dr unit c, Fairfax, VA 22031
CallSiteMaps
CC Staging & Design, LLC

CC Staging & Design, LLC

CC Staging & Design, LLC

5.0(10)
"Christina and her team went above and beyond staging our entire home."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
5201 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Washington?

Physical staging in Washington typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Washington stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.