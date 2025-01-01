Design Box Staging & Lifestyle
Design Box Staging & Lifestyle
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 5224 Emerson St, Hyattsville, MD 20781
Browse 5 verified home staging services in Washington with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Washington typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Washington listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
Design Box Staging & Lifestyle
CaJo Design
“"The helpfulness is always there."”
Michael Fowler Creative
“"Amazing staging with no drama for a really good price!"”
Masterpiece Staging and Design
“"Their team is professional, creative, and incredibly detail-oriented."”
CC Staging & Design, LLC
“"Christina and her team went above and beyond staging our entire home."”
Physical staging in Washington typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.