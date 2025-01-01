MP Staging and Design
MP Staging and Design
“"Exceptional service with amazing results."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- 536 Dobbie Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2K 1G4, Canada
Browse 3 verified home staging services in Winnipeg with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.
Physical staging in Winnipeg typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.
Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.Try AI Virtual Staging — Free
Virtually stage any Winnipeg listing in 30 seconds
AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.
MP Staging and Design
“"Exceptional service with amazing results."”
Staging Works Winnipeg - Professional Home Staging | Home Stagers Winnipeg
“"... service, awesome team and very affordable and reliable service."”
Campaign Staging
“"We loved Campaign Staging and they made our house shine!"”
Physical staging in Winnipeg typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.
Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.
Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.