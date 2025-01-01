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Home Stagers in Winnipeg

Browse 3 verified home staging services in Winnipeg with real Google reviews — or skip the rental fees entirely and use AI virtual staging from your laptop.

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Physical vs. Virtual Staging in Winnipeg

Physical staging in Winnipeg typically costs $2,000–$4,500 per month for the main rooms of a vacant property. SofaBrain's AI virtual staging produces magazine-quality photos in 30 seconds, with no rental fees, no scheduling, and no minimum term.

Use the directory below if you need a physical stager — or skip ahead and stage your listing yourself.

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Top Home Stagers in Winnipeg

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AI virtual staging — 40–100× cheaper than physical. MLS-compliant. Free to try.

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MP Staging and Design

MP Staging and Design

MP Staging and Design

5.0(19)
"Exceptional service with amazing results."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
536 Dobbie Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2K 1G4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Staging Works Winnipeg - Professional Home Staging | Home Stagers Winnipeg

Staging Works Winnipeg - Professional Home Staging | Home Stagers Winnipeg

Staging Works Winnipeg - Professional Home Staging | Home Stagers Winnipeg

4.6(26)
"... service, awesome team and very affordable and reliable service."
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps
Campaign Staging

Campaign Staging

Campaign Staging

5.0(7)
"We loved Campaign Staging and they made our house shine!"
Specialty
Home staging service
CallSiteMaps

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does home staging cost in Winnipeg?

Physical staging in Winnipeg typically runs $2,000–$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom home, plus an initial consultation fee. AI virtual staging starts at $0 and produces MLS-ready photos in under a minute.

Can I use virtual staging on the MLS?

Yes, provided you disclose that the image is virtually staged — which SofaBrain handles automatically by burning the required disclosure into every output. We support state-specific disclosure language including California AB 723.

How were these Winnipeg stagers selected?

Every business listed is a verified Google Business profile with active ratings and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified listings.