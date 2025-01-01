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Interior Designers in Aberdeen

Browse 10 verified interior design studios in Aberdeen, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Aberdeen

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Angela Shaw Art and Interiors

Angela Shaw Art and Interiors

Angela Shaw Art and Interiors

5.0(11)
"The quality of work and craftsmanship from all are second to none."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Cushion

Cushion

Cushion

5.0(3)
"She was worth every penny and I’d recommend her to anyone!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Lounge Studio

Lounge Studio

Lounge Studio

5.0(7)
"She was excellent, great ideas and delivered exactly what I was looking for."
Specialty
Service establishment
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West End Styling

West End Styling

West End Styling

5.0(6)
"Thirdly, Victoria’s attention to detail is nothing short of remarkable."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
Bayview Rd, Aberdeen AB15 4EY, United Kingdom
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WESTHOLME INTERIORS

WESTHOLME INTERIORS

WESTHOLME INTERIORS

5.0(2)
"Everything you need to make your home look and smell amazing 😍"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Unit 8, Wellington Business Park, Wellington Cir, Altens, Aberdeen AB12 3JG, United Kingdom
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Verano Interiors

Verano Interiors

Verano Interiors

5.0(12)
"Her attention to detail and accuracy is second to none."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Lynne Frost Interiors

Lynne Frost Interiors

Lynne Frost Interiors

5.0(1)
"I have had so many compliments from visitors!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
38 Hartington Rd, Aberdeen AB10 6XX, United Kingdom
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Kim Partridge Interiors

Kim Partridge Interiors

Kim Partridge Interiors

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
36 Norfolk Rd, Granville Pl, Aberdeen AB10 6JR, United Kingdom
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Yuliya Forrest Interior Design Limited

Yuliya Forrest Interior Design Limited

Yuliya Forrest Interior Design Limited

5.0(10)
"She's the only one I would fully trust with such an important project."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
128 Urquhart Rd, Aberdeen AB24 5DN, United Kingdom
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Onyx Interior Design

Onyx Interior Design

Onyx Interior Design

5.0(4)
"The whole process was so easy and the results are exactly what we wanted."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Preview Aberdeen Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Aberdeen is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Aberdeen interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Aberdeen studio.

Are you affiliated with these Aberdeen designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.