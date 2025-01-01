Interior Designers in Albuquerque

G INTERIORS
G INTERIORS
“"She worked very hard to get the design exactly how I wanted it."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Albuquerque, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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G INTERIORS
“"She worked very hard to get the design exactly how I wanted it."”
Mickeys Staging Solutions
“"She really goes above and beyond to help my clients prepare their home."”
PATRICIAN DESIGN
“"Our office feels brand new, branded and super professional."”
Emily Foster Interiors
“"She is talented, and her attention to detail is impeccable."”
Susan Westbrook Interiors
505 INTERIORS
“"They give you all the options and work with your budget."”
Staged 2B Amazed Home Staging
“"Absolutely stunning staging designs and services!"”
California Closets - Albuquerque
“"She clearly communicated the design options and installation timelines."”
The Vibe Design Company
“"They seamlessly incorporate its elements into their designs."”
Jeannette Salazar Interior Design
“"Jeanette was awesome in designing our kitchen and wet bar."”
Su Casa Home Staging & Redesign
“"Very professional and excellent designers!"”
Spatial Harmony Interiors
“"She helped me choose the perfect paint colors that transformed each room."”
The Downsized Home
“"... into my home, assessed my needs and understood my design vibe."”
Eric Spurlock Custom Home Design
“"Couldn't be happier with our contemporary custom home designed by Eric."”
Christopher Tracy Design LLC.
“"He helped us designs a functional and welcoming home for our growing family"”
Joy Montgomery Interiors
“"Thank you for helping me transform my house into the home I dreamed of Joy!"”
Gryphon Interiors
“"His eye for detail, design, color, space, and balance is phenomenal."”
Sandia Staging and Design LLC
“"They made our house look beautiful, sleek, and well designed."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Albuquerque studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.