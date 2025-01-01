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Interior Designers in Albuquerque

Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Albuquerque, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Albuquerque

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G INTERIORS

G INTERIORS

G INTERIORS

5.0(16)
"She worked very hard to get the design exactly how I wanted it."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Mickeys Staging Solutions

Mickeys Staging Solutions

Mickeys Staging Solutions

4.9(69)
"She really goes above and beyond to help my clients prepare their home."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
5312 Pan American Fwy NE suite a, Albuquerque, NM 87109
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PATRICIAN DESIGN

PATRICIAN DESIGN

PATRICIAN DESIGN

4.8(22)
"Our office feels brand new, branded and super professional."
Specialty
Art gallery
Address
216 Gold Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
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Emily Foster Interiors

Emily Foster Interiors

Emily Foster Interiors

5.0(1)
"She is talented, and her attention to detail is impeccable."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Susan Westbrook Interiors

Susan Westbrook Interiors

Susan Westbrook Interiors

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4201 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
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505 INTERIORS

505 INTERIORS

505 INTERIORS

4.5(71)
"They give you all the options and work with your budget."
Specialty
Fabric store
Address
3300 San Mateo Blvd NE Ste F, Albuquerque, NM 87110
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Staged 2B Amazed Home Staging

Staged 2B Amazed Home Staging

Staged 2B Amazed Home Staging

4.8(19)
"Absolutely stunning staging designs and services!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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California Closets - Albuquerque

California Closets - Albuquerque

California Closets - Albuquerque

4.9(199)
"She clearly communicated the design options and installation timelines."
Specialty
Cabinet maker
Address
4801 Alameda Blvd NE Suite G3, Albuquerque, NM 87113
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The Vibe Design Company

The Vibe Design Company

The Vibe Design Company

3.7(3)
"They seamlessly incorporate its elements into their designs."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Jeannette Salazar Interior Design

Jeannette Salazar Interior Design

Jeannette Salazar Interior Design

4.2(5)
"Jeanette was awesome in designing our kitchen and wet bar."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
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Su Casa Home Staging & Redesign

Su Casa Home Staging & Redesign

Su Casa Home Staging & Redesign

5.0(31)
"Very professional and excellent designers!"
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2910 4th St NW UNIT E, Albuquerque, NM 87107
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Spatial Harmony Interiors

Spatial Harmony Interiors

Spatial Harmony Interiors

5.0(6)
"She helped me choose the perfect paint colors that transformed each room."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
328C San Felipe St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
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The Downsized Home

The Downsized Home

The Downsized Home

5.0(20)
"... into my home, assessed my needs and understood my design vibe."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Eric Spurlock Custom Home Design

Eric Spurlock Custom Home Design

Eric Spurlock Custom Home Design

5.0(7)
"Couldn't be happier with our contemporary custom home designed by Eric."
Specialty
Custom home builder
Address
6100 Seagull St NE suite b-210, Albuquerque, NM 87109
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Christopher Tracy Design LLC.

Christopher Tracy Design LLC.

Christopher Tracy Design LLC.

5.0(14)
"He helped us designs a functional and welcoming home for our growing family"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3414 Constitution Ave NE Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87106
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Joy Montgomery Interiors

Joy Montgomery Interiors

Joy Montgomery Interiors

5.0(4)
"Thank you for helping me transform my house into the home I dreamed of Joy!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Gryphon Interiors

Gryphon Interiors

Gryphon Interiors

5.0(15)
"His eye for detail, design, color, space, and balance is phenomenal."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Sandia Staging and Design LLC

Sandia Staging and Design LLC

Sandia Staging and Design LLC

5.0(39)
"They made our house look beautiful, sleek, and well designed."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
3700 Osuna Rd NE Suite 717, Albuquerque, NM 87109
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Preview Albuquerque Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Albuquerque is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Albuquerque interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Albuquerque studio.

Are you affiliated with these Albuquerque designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.