Interior Designers in Atlanta

NISHI design + studio
NISHI design + studio
“"Very professional, creative, and she had ideas for days."”
- Specialty
- Custom home builder
- Address
- 887 West Marietta St NW STE S106, Atlanta, GA 30318
Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Atlanta, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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NISHI design + studio
“"Very professional, creative, and she had ideas for days."”
Shawn Penoyer Interior Design
“"Shawn did an excellent job and was certainly meticulous in his work."”
Habachy Designs + Atelier
“"Michael Habachy and his team are a dream to work with."”
Robert Brown Interior Design
Hello Bright Design
“"Great to work with and does a fantastic job!"”
Joel Kelly Design
Wyeth Ray Interiors
“"Whitney and her team at Whitney Ray Interiors are truly amazing."”
Studio Tissé
“"She captured what we wanted and the style/design that we were looking for."”
Tiffany Simone Interior Designs
“"She turned several areas of my home into stunning, magazine-worthy spaces."”
Contemporary LUX
“"The quality and vision that Lux presented was delivered in design style."”
Century Park Interiors
“"She offered expert advice and gave me great ideas for how to use my space."”
cg interiors group
“"Caryn is a talented interior designer with a strong sense of style."”
Melanie Turner Interiors
“"Melanie Turner Interiors is truly in a league of their own!"”
VRA Interiors – Atlanta Interior Designers
“"They really transformed my home into a very special place."”
Atlanta Decorative Arts Center
“"Great place to spark decorating and interior design ideas."”
The Design Atelier
Susan Currie Design, LLC - Interior Design Atlanta
“"Her impeccable attention to detail ensured a lovely finished product."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Atlanta studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.