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Interior Designers in Atlanta

Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Atlanta, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Atlanta

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NISHI design + studio

NISHI design + studio

NISHI design + studio

4.8(33)
"Very professional, creative, and she had ideas for days."
Specialty
Custom home builder
Address
887 West Marietta St NW STE S106, Atlanta, GA 30318
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Shawn Penoyer Interior Design

Shawn Penoyer Interior Design

Shawn Penoyer Interior Design

4.8(62)
"Shawn did an excellent job and was certainly meticulous in his work."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1261 Lavista Rd NE H4, Atlanta, GA 30324
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Habachy Designs + Atelier

Habachy Designs + Atelier

Habachy Designs + Atelier

5.0(6)
"Michael Habachy and his team are a dream to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE #422, Atlanta, GA 30305
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Robert Brown Interior Design

Robert Brown Interior Design

Robert Brown Interior Design

4.3(12)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
425 Peachtree Hills Ave NE UNIT 13, Atlanta, GA 30305
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Hello Bright Design

Hello Bright Design

Hello Bright Design

5.0(11)
"Great to work with and does a fantastic job!"
Specialty
Design agency
Address
888 Juniper St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
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Joel Kelly Design

Joel Kelly Design

Joel Kelly Design

4.4(8)
Specialty
Architect
Address
400 Plasters Ave NE Suite 110, Atlanta, GA 30324
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Wyeth Ray Interiors

Wyeth Ray Interiors

Wyeth Ray Interiors

5.0(10)
"Whitney and her team at Whitney Ray Interiors are truly amazing."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
400 Plasters Ave NE Suite 110, Atlanta, GA 30324
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Studio Tissé

Studio Tissé

Studio Tissé

5.0(16)
"She captured what we wanted and the style/design that we were looking for."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Tiffany Simone Interior Designs

Tiffany Simone Interior Designs

Tiffany Simone Interior Designs

5.0(20)
"She turned several areas of my home into stunning, magazine-worthy spaces."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3379 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 655, Atlanta, GA 30309
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Contemporary LUX

Contemporary LUX

Contemporary LUX

5.0(30)
"The quality and vision that Lux presented was delivered in design style."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Century Park Interiors

Century Park Interiors

Century Park Interiors

4.8(69)
"She offered expert advice and gave me great ideas for how to use my space."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
4338 Paces Ferry Rd SE ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30339
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cg interiors group

cg interiors group

cg interiors group

5.0(12)
"Caryn is a talented interior designer with a strong sense of style."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
537 Rosalyn St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
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Melanie Turner Interiors

Melanie Turner Interiors

Melanie Turner Interiors

4.8(8)
"Melanie Turner Interiors is truly in a league of their own!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
425 Peachtree Hills Ave NE UNIT 25, Atlanta, GA 30305
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VRA Interiors – Atlanta Interior Designers

VRA Interiors – Atlanta Interior Designers

VRA Interiors – Atlanta Interior Designers

5.0(11)
"They really transformed my home into a very special place."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
5256 Peachtree Rd Suite 105, Chamblee, GA 30341
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Atlanta Decorative Arts Center

Atlanta Decorative Arts Center

Atlanta Decorative Arts Center

4.7(298)
"Great place to spark decorating and interior design ideas."
Specialty
Business center
Address
351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
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The Design Atelier

The Design Atelier

The Design Atelier

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE #426, Atlanta, GA 30305
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Susan Currie Design, LLC - Interior Design Atlanta

Susan Currie Design, LLC - Interior Design Atlanta

Susan Currie Design, LLC - Interior Design Atlanta

5.0(6)
"Her impeccable attention to detail ensured a lovely finished product."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
351 Peachtree Hills Ave NE suite 503 c, Atlanta, GA 30305
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Preview Atlanta Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Atlanta is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Atlanta interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Atlanta studio.

Are you affiliated with these Atlanta designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.