Interior Designers in Austin

HouseMill Design
HouseMill Design
“"They are professional and have a vision that is unsurpassed in the industry."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 2499 S Capital of Texas Hwy Suite A-104, Austin, TX 78746
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Austin, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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HouseMill Design
“"They are professional and have a vision that is unsurpassed in the industry."”
O'Hara Interiors
“"They guided us through our home build design choices for more than a year."”
Allison Jaffe Interior Design
“"She is both creative and meticulous with her designs."”
Claire Zinnecker Design
“"Her work is effortlessly stylish and completely unforgettable."”
Cravotta Interiors
“"Their vision and experience will transform a house into a Home!"”
Breathe Design Studio
“"Professional, high-quality work, and a fantastic client experience."”
Kelley Barnett Interior Design, LLC
“"Her selections were excellent, and her communication was spot on."”
Urbane Design
“"Her work is impeccable and her attention to detail is very impressive!"”
Next Level Austin
“"They have beautiful design ideas and can accommodate various styles."”
GREER Interior Design
Living Oak Interior Design
“"Her design sense, professionalism, and attention to detail truly stand out."”
Spaces Designed - Luxury Interior Design + Real Estate
“"Her design sense is fresh, thoughtful, and tailored—never one-size-fits-all."”
Heather Scott Home & Design
“"Raquel & Emily are absolutely the best in the business!"”
Turnstyle Interior Design
“"The results are fabulous."”
Amity Worrel & Co.
“"The designers on the team "get me," and my home feels very special and fun."”
Etch Design Group
“"Every home and every detail inside the home is absolutely stunning."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Austin studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.