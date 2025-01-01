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Interior Designers in Austin

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Austin, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Austin

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HouseMill Design

HouseMill Design

HouseMill Design

5.0(35)
"They are professional and have a vision that is unsurpassed in the industry."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2499 S Capital of Texas Hwy Suite A-104, Austin, TX 78746
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O'Hara Interiors

O'Hara Interiors

O'Hara Interiors

5.0(30)
"They guided us through our home build design choices for more than a year."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
3355 Bee Caves Rd Suite #601, Austin, TX 78746
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Allison Jaffe Interior Design

Allison Jaffe Interior Design

Allison Jaffe Interior Design

4.9(27)
"She is both creative and meticulous with her designs."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
6101 Balcones Dr #103, Austin, TX 78731
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Claire Zinnecker Design

Claire Zinnecker Design

Claire Zinnecker Design

5.0(25)
"Her work is effortlessly stylish and completely unforgettable."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Cravotta Interiors

Cravotta Interiors

Cravotta Interiors

5.0(10)
"Their vision and experience will transform a house into a Home!"
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
1322 E 12th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78702
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Breathe Design Studio

Breathe Design Studio

Breathe Design Studio

4.9(32)
"Professional, high-quality work, and a fantastic client experience."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
105 W 8th St Unit 1B, Austin, TX 78701
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Kelley Barnett Interior Design, LLC

Kelley Barnett Interior Design, LLC

Kelley Barnett Interior Design, LLC

5.0(21)
"Her selections were excellent, and her communication was spot on."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6804 Covered Bridge Dr, Austin, TX 78736
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Urbane Design

Urbane Design

Urbane Design

4.6(25)
"Her work is impeccable and her attention to detail is very impressive!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5209 Burnet Rd Suite 200, Austin, TX 78756
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Next Level Austin

Next Level Austin

Next Level Austin

4.7(14)
"They have beautiful design ideas and can accommodate various styles."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4413 Spicewood Springs Rd Suite 122, Austin, TX 78759
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GREER Interior Design

GREER Interior Design

GREER Interior Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1600 Nueces St, Austin, TX 78701
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Living Oak Interior Design

Living Oak Interior Design

Living Oak Interior Design

5.0(19)
"Her design sense, professionalism, and attention to detail truly stand out."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1703 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756
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Spaces Designed - Luxury Interior Design + Real Estate

Spaces Designed - Luxury Interior Design + Real Estate

Spaces Designed - Luxury Interior Design + Real Estate

5.0(41)
"Her design sense is fresh, thoughtful, and tailored—never one-size-fits-all."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2710 Walsh Tarlton Ln #101, Austin, TX 78746
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Heather Scott Home & Design

Heather Scott Home & Design

Heather Scott Home & Design

5.0(14)
"Raquel & Emily are absolutely the best in the business!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1105 W 42nd St, Austin, TX 78756
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Turnstyle Interior Design

Turnstyle Interior Design

Turnstyle Interior Design

4.7(14)
"The results are fabulous."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Northwest, Austin, TX 78757
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Amity Worrel & Co.

Amity Worrel & Co.

Amity Worrel & Co.

5.0(11)
"The designers on the team "get me," and my home feels very special and fun."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6603 Shirley Ave, Austin, TX 78752
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Etch Design Group

Etch Design Group

Etch Design Group

5.0(42)
"Every home and every detail inside the home is absolutely stunning."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1615 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756
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Preview Austin Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Austin is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Austin interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Austin studio.

Are you affiliated with these Austin designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.