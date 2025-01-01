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Interior Designers in Baltimore

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Baltimore, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Baltimore

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Interior Envisions Home Staging & Redesign

Interior Envisions Home Staging & Redesign

Interior Envisions Home Staging & Redesign

5.0(11)
"Completely transformed my rooms and made me feel truly at home for once."
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
Marley Neck Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
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MSA INTERIORS INC.

MSA INTERIORS INC.

MSA INTERIORS INC.

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1000 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
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Lauren M. Levine Interiors

Lauren M. Levine Interiors

Lauren M. Levine Interiors

5.0(6)
"Lauren is meticulous & hands on across the design process."
Specialty
Contractor
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Metropolitan Studio

Metropolitan Studio

Metropolitan Studio

4.9(10)
"She is so creative and does well with any type of design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Poole and Hunt Building, 2002 Clipper Park Rd #110A, Baltimore, MD 21211
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Curated Home Designs

Curated Home Designs

Curated Home Designs

5.0(88)
"We love our new spaces and our home feels like a brand new."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Millbrook Circle Interiors

Millbrook Circle Interiors

Millbrook Circle Interiors

5.0(5)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4800 Roland Ave Suite 202, Baltimore, MD 21210
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Jay Dillinger Interior Design

Jay Dillinger Interior Design

Jay Dillinger Interior Design

5.0(14)
"Jay is a talented and creative professional."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4401 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210
CallSiteMaps
Home Methods

Home Methods

Home Methods

5.0(18)
"Her industry knowledge, creativity, and communication were invaluable;"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Kirk Designs, Inc

Kirk Designs, Inc

Kirk Designs, Inc

5.0(2)
"I love this app"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6305 Falls Rd Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21209
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Triple Crown Designs

Triple Crown Designs

Triple Crown Designs

5.0(15)
"Caitlyn and her team did a fantastic job staging the home."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Ablige Interior Design llc

Ablige Interior Design llc

Ablige Interior Design llc

3.8(13)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8 Market Pl suite 300, Baltimore, MD 21202
CallSiteMaps
Nina Elman Interiors

Nina Elman Interiors

Nina Elman Interiors

5.0(35)
"The work was done on time and within budget."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
30 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD 21208
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Redhead Design LLC

Redhead Design LLC

Redhead Design LLC

5.0(10)
"Her creativity and superb design skills totally transformed our home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5900 Wilmary Ln, Baltimore, MD 21210
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Stephanie Gamble Interiors

Stephanie Gamble Interiors

Stephanie Gamble Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7604 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21204
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Poppy Home Design

Poppy Home Design

Poppy Home Design

5.0(26)
"She made my home look warm, inviting and luxurious!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Patrick Sutton

Patrick Sutton

Patrick Sutton

5.0(2)
Specialty
Architect
Address
1000 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230
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Preview Baltimore Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Baltimore is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Baltimore interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Baltimore studio.

Are you affiliated with these Baltimore designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.