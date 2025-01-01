Interior Designers in Baltimore

Interior Envisions Home Staging & Redesign
Interior Envisions Home Staging & Redesign
“"Completely transformed my rooms and made me feel truly at home for once."”
- Specialty
- Home staging service
- Address
- Marley Neck Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Baltimore, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Interior Envisions Home Staging & Redesign
“"Completely transformed my rooms and made me feel truly at home for once."”
MSA INTERIORS INC.
Lauren M. Levine Interiors
“"Lauren is meticulous & hands on across the design process."”
Metropolitan Studio
“"She is so creative and does well with any type of design."”
Curated Home Designs
“"We love our new spaces and our home feels like a brand new."”
Millbrook Circle Interiors
Jay Dillinger Interior Design
“"Jay is a talented and creative professional."”
Home Methods
“"Her industry knowledge, creativity, and communication were invaluable;"”
Kirk Designs, Inc
“"I love this app"”
Triple Crown Designs
“"Caitlyn and her team did a fantastic job staging the home."”
Ablige Interior Design llc
Nina Elman Interiors
“"The work was done on time and within budget."”
Redhead Design LLC
“"Her creativity and superb design skills totally transformed our home."”
Stephanie Gamble Interiors
Poppy Home Design
“"She made my home look warm, inviting and luxurious!"”
Patrick Sutton
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Baltimore studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.