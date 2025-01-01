Find Designers

Interior Designers in Belfast

Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Belfast, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Belfast

Test any Belfast design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Chez Provence

Chez Provence

Chez Provence

4.8(18)
"Excellent service and I’m delighted with the finished result."
Specialty
Gift shop
Address
9 Chichester St, Belfast BT1 4JA, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Cher Simpson Watt Interiors

Cher Simpson Watt Interiors

Cher Simpson Watt Interiors

5.0(10)
"When she visited our home, she instantly understood our taste and vision."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Home and Contract Interior Designer

Home and Contract Interior Designer

Home and Contract Interior Designer

5.0(1)
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
32 Queensfort Park S, Carryduff, Belfast BT8 8NH, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Lee Austin Design

Lee Austin Design

Lee Austin Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
140 High St, Holywood BT18 9HS, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Interiors by Veronica Clarke

Interiors by Veronica Clarke

Interiors by Veronica Clarke

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Belfast BT4 3BY, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Intec Design

Intec Design

Intec Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
237 Lisburn Rd, Belfast BT9 7EN, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
DXP Living Ltd

DXP Living Ltd

DXP Living Ltd

5.0(5)
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Roycroft Interiors Lisburn Road

Roycroft Interiors Lisburn Road

Roycroft Interiors Lisburn Road

4.9(15)
"Fabulous decor options & the most friendly, knowledgeable, lovely staff."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
505 Lisburn Rd, Belfast BT9 7EZ, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Parkes Interiors

Parkes Interiors

Parkes Interiors

4.3(13)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
302 Upper Newtownards Rd, Belfast BT4 3EU, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Garuda Design

Garuda Design

Garuda Design

3.4(5)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Studio 2B, Jennymount St, N Derby St, Belfast BT15 3HN, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Jo Andrews Interiors

Jo Andrews Interiors

Jo Andrews Interiors

3.0(2)
"See you all next time."
Specialty
Furniture maker
Address
2 Beechill Park Ave, Castlereagh, Belfast BT8 7PR, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Ian Thompson Interior Design

Ian Thompson Interior Design

Ian Thompson Interior Design

5.0(6)
"Ian and Cheryl have wonderful taste and are a real pleasure to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
661 Lisburn Rd, Belfast BT9 7GT, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Claire Hammond Interiors

Claire Hammond Interiors

Claire Hammond Interiors

5.0(2)
"Claire and her team helped me create the perfect home away from home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Studio G, Library Hill, The Carnegie, 121 Donegall Rd., Belfast BT12 5JL, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps
Jenny Bond Interiors

Jenny Bond Interiors

Jenny Bond Interiors

5.0(6)
"Belfast ukulele Jam joined the celebration of 10years for Jenny Bond"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
392 Lisburn Rd, Belfast BT9 6GN, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps

Preview Belfast Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Belfast is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Belfast interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Belfast studio.

Are you affiliated with these Belfast designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.