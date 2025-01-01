Interior Designers in Belfast

Chez Provence
Chez Provence
“"Excellent service and I’m delighted with the finished result."”
- Specialty
- Gift shop
- Address
- 9 Chichester St, Belfast BT1 4JA, United Kingdom
Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Belfast, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Chez Provence
“"Excellent service and I’m delighted with the finished result."”
Cher Simpson Watt Interiors
“"When she visited our home, she instantly understood our taste and vision."”
Home and Contract Interior Designer
Lee Austin Design
Interiors by Veronica Clarke
Intec Design
DXP Living Ltd
Roycroft Interiors Lisburn Road
“"Fabulous decor options & the most friendly, knowledgeable, lovely staff."”
Parkes Interiors
Garuda Design
Jo Andrews Interiors
“"See you all next time."”
Ian Thompson Interior Design
“"Ian and Cheryl have wonderful taste and are a real pleasure to work with."”
Claire Hammond Interiors
“"Claire and her team helped me create the perfect home away from home."”
Jenny Bond Interiors
“"Belfast ukulele Jam joined the celebration of 10years for Jenny Bond"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Belfast studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.