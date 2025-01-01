Interior Designers in Birmingham
Browse 0 verified interior design studios in Birmingham, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
Top Interior Design Studios in Birmingham
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Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Frequently Asked Questions
How were these Birmingham interior designers selected?
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Birmingham studio.
Are you affiliated with these Birmingham designers?
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.