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Interior Designers in Boise

Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Boise, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Boise

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Kirsten Brockner Interiors

Kirsten Brockner Interiors

Kirsten Brockner Interiors

5.0(31)
"Her creative vision transformed my space into a dream come true."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
146 S Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83705
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Distinctive Interiors

Distinctive Interiors

Distinctive Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Remodeler
Address
1801 W Washington St, Boise, ID 83702
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The Collective Haus

The Collective Haus

The Collective Haus

5.0(15)
"It was a pleasure to work with her and our house turned out beautifully!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
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Aisling Designs

Aisling Designs

Aisling Designs

4.8(25)
"Shannon was such a huge help—direct, honest, and full of great ideas."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
722 N Orchard St, Boise, ID 83706
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Les Bois Interior Design

Les Bois Interior Design

Les Bois Interior Design

5.0(5)
"She has saved me so much time effort and money on every project!!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Lyn's Design Style

Lyn's Design Style

Lyn's Design Style

5.0(7)
"Lyn went above and beyond helping us turn our house into a home."
Specialty
Service establishment
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MK Interiors, LLC

MK Interiors, LLC

MK Interiors, LLC

5.0(48)
"She helped us create a charming and unique space for our home here in Boise."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Refinery Interiors

Refinery Interiors

Refinery Interiors

5.0(7)
"She helped us elevate our space from run of the mill to magazine-worthy."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
500 W Idaho St #220, Boise, ID 83702
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Peace of Mind Interior Design and Home Organization

Peace of Mind Interior Design and Home Organization

Peace of Mind Interior Design and Home Organization

5.0(37)
"She is skilled in her craft and her creativity is impeccable."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10233 W Burntwood Ct, Boise, ID 83704
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Monica Macha Design

Monica Macha Design

Monica Macha Design

5.0(7)
"... is super knowledgeable about design trends, decor and design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
233 E Mallard Dr, Boise, ID 83706
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Hoodlums House of Design

Hoodlums House of Design

Hoodlums House of Design

5.0(10)
"She is easy to work with, very responsive, and always on time."
Specialty
Service establishment
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DK Designs

DK Designs

DK Designs

5.0(15)
"She’s helped us transform our home and we are very grateful."
Specialty
Service establishment
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PEPPER DESIGN CO.

PEPPER DESIGN CO.

PEPPER DESIGN CO.

5.0(4)
"And this held true as we furnished an old charmer in North End."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1420 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702
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Cornerstone Design

Cornerstone Design

Cornerstone Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
999 W Main St STE 100, Boise, ID 83702
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Kieffer Design Group

Kieffer Design Group

Kieffer Design Group

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1517 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702
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JKE Interiors

JKE Interiors

JKE Interiors

5.0(16)
"Amber and her team transformed our house into a home."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Boise Interiors

Boise Interiors

Boise Interiors

5.0(10)
"She came into our new Boise house and turned it into a beautiful home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5174 S Willandra Way, Boise, ID 83709
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Preview Boise Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Boise is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Boise interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Boise studio.

Are you affiliated with these Boise designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.