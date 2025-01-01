Interior Designers in Boise

Kirsten Brockner Interiors
Kirsten Brockner Interiors
“"Her creative vision transformed my space into a dream come true."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 146 S Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83705
Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Boise, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Kirsten Brockner Interiors
“"Her creative vision transformed my space into a dream come true."”
Distinctive Interiors
The Collective Haus
“"It was a pleasure to work with her and our house turned out beautifully!"”
Aisling Designs
“"Shannon was such a huge help—direct, honest, and full of great ideas."”
Les Bois Interior Design
“"She has saved me so much time effort and money on every project!!"”
Lyn's Design Style
“"Lyn went above and beyond helping us turn our house into a home."”
MK Interiors, LLC
“"She helped us create a charming and unique space for our home here in Boise."”
Refinery Interiors
“"She helped us elevate our space from run of the mill to magazine-worthy."”
Peace of Mind Interior Design and Home Organization
“"She is skilled in her craft and her creativity is impeccable."”
Monica Macha Design
“"... is super knowledgeable about design trends, decor and design."”
Hoodlums House of Design
“"She is easy to work with, very responsive, and always on time."”
DK Designs
“"She’s helped us transform our home and we are very grateful."”
PEPPER DESIGN CO.
“"And this held true as we furnished an old charmer in North End."”
Cornerstone Design
Kieffer Design Group
JKE Interiors
“"Amber and her team transformed our house into a home."”
Boise Interiors
“"She came into our new Boise house and turned it into a beautiful home."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Boise studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.