Interior Designers in Boston

Lisa Tharp Design - Interior Design Boston, MA
Lisa Tharp Design - Interior Design Boston, MA
“"We heartily recommend Lisa and her associates."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 45 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116
Browse 19 verified interior design studios in Boston, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Lisa Tharp Design - Interior Design Boston, MA
“"We heartily recommend Lisa and her associates."”
Desiree Burns Interiors - Boston Interior Designer
“"She is thoughtful, thorough, and incredibly creative in her design."”
Eleven Interiors
“"Highly recommend Michael and his team!"”
REIDER + CO
“"Rachel and her team have transformed our home and our lives."”
Daher Interior Design
“"Their knowledge and taste are impeccable."”
Elms Interior Design, LLC
“"Her attention to detail and her team’s ability to execute were impeccable."”
LS Home Staging & Interiors
“"Every detail was meticulously planned and flawlessly executed."”
Trevor Fulmer Design
“"He really listened to our preferences and desires and brought them to life!"”
Bee Designe
“"She listens and carefully picks pieces that fit your style and space."”
Charles Street Design Architecture+Interiors
“"True professionals."”
LeBlanc Interior Design
“"Working with LeBlanc Interior Design has been nothing short of outstanding."”
Carter & Company Interior Design
Boston Design Center
“"Great selection for interior design trades on the first three floors now."”
Janine Dowling Design Boston
DANE AUSTIN DESIGN
“"Each design feels deeply personal, blending style and function seamlessly."”
Amy Lynn Interiors
“"Her designs are seamless precise."”
Koo de Kir Architectural Interiors
“"Highly recommend"”
JS Interiors, LLC
“"She transformed my studio - everyone walks in loves my ceiling ."”
Joanne Modica Interior Design LLC
“"Joanne Modica Interior Design was outstanding from start to finish."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Boston studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.