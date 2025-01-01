Find Designers

Interior Designers in Boston

Browse 19 verified interior design studios in Boston, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Boston

Test any Boston design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Lisa Tharp Design - Interior Design Boston, MA

Lisa Tharp Design - Interior Design Boston, MA

Lisa Tharp Design - Interior Design Boston, MA

4.9(9)
"We heartily recommend Lisa and her associates."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
45 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116
CallSiteMaps
Desiree Burns Interiors - Boston Interior Designer

Desiree Burns Interiors - Boston Interior Designer

Desiree Burns Interiors - Boston Interior Designer

4.8(17)
"She is thoughtful, thorough, and incredibly creative in her design."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
33 Commercial Wharf, Boston, MA 02110
CallSiteMaps
Eleven Interiors

Eleven Interiors

Eleven Interiors

4.9(8)
"Highly recommend Michael and his team!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
535 Albany St 4th Floor Unit #8, Boston, MA 02118
CallSiteMaps
REIDER + CO

REIDER + CO

REIDER + CO

5.0(20)
"Rachel and her team have transformed our home and our lives."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
543 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118
CallSiteMaps
Daher Interior Design

Daher Interior Design

Daher Interior Design

4.3(6)
"Their knowledge and taste are impeccable."
Specialty
Interior architect office
Address
224 Clarendon St, Boston, MA 02116
CallSiteMaps
Elms Interior Design, LLC

Elms Interior Design, LLC

Elms Interior Design, LLC

5.0(6)
"Her attention to detail and her team’s ability to execute were impeccable."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
535 Albany St 4th floor, Boston, MA 02118
CallSiteMaps
LS Home Staging & Interiors

LS Home Staging & Interiors

LS Home Staging & Interiors

4.9(27)
"Every detail was meticulously planned and flawlessly executed."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
361 Newbury St 4th floor, Boston, MA 02115
CallSiteMaps
Trevor Fulmer Design

Trevor Fulmer Design

Trevor Fulmer Design

5.0(15)
"He really listened to our preferences and desires and brought them to life!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
104 F St Floor 3, Boston, MA 02127
CallSiteMaps
Bee Designe

Bee Designe

Bee Designe

4.9(24)
"She listens and carefully picks pieces that fit your style and space."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
460 Harrison Ave Suite C13, Boston, MA 02118
CallSiteMaps
Charles Street Design Architecture+Interiors

Charles Street Design Architecture+Interiors

Charles Street Design Architecture+Interiors

5.0(3)
"True professionals."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
51 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114
CallSiteMaps
LeBlanc Interior Design

LeBlanc Interior Design

LeBlanc Interior Design

5.0(8)
"Working with LeBlanc Interior Design has been nothing short of outstanding."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
560 Harrison Ave Suite 407, Boston, MA 02118
CallSiteMaps
Carter & Company Interior Design

Carter & Company Interior Design

Carter & Company Interior Design

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
36 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116
CallSiteMaps
Boston Design Center

Boston Design Center

Boston Design Center

4.5(504)
"Great selection for interior design trades on the first three floors now."
Specialty
Business center
Address
1 Design Center Pl, Boston, MA 02210
CallSiteMaps
Janine Dowling Design Boston

Janine Dowling Design Boston

Janine Dowling Design Boston

5.0(4)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
67 Kemble St #2, Boston, MA 02119
CallSiteMaps
DANE AUSTIN DESIGN

DANE AUSTIN DESIGN

DANE AUSTIN DESIGN

5.0(13)
"Each design feels deeply personal, blending style and function seamlessly."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
292 Newbury St #336, Boston, MA 02115
CallSiteMaps
Amy Lynn Interiors

Amy Lynn Interiors

Amy Lynn Interiors

5.0(32)
"Her designs are seamless precise."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
361 Newbury St 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02115
CallSiteMaps
Koo de Kir Architectural Interiors

Koo de Kir Architectural Interiors

Koo de Kir Architectural Interiors

4.8(4)
"Highly recommend"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2 I St #1, Boston, MA 02127
CallSiteMaps
JS Interiors, LLC

JS Interiors, LLC

JS Interiors, LLC

5.0(3)
"She transformed my studio - everyone walks in loves my ceiling ."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
737 E Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
CallSiteMaps
Joanne Modica Interior Design LLC

Joanne Modica Interior Design LLC

Joanne Modica Interior Design LLC

4.6(10)
"Joanne Modica Interior Design was outstanding from start to finish."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1597 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118
CallSiteMaps

Preview Boston Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Boston is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Boston interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Boston studio.

Are you affiliated with these Boston designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.