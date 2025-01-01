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Interior Designers in Brampton

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Brampton, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Brampton

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We Pitch Interiors

We Pitch Interiors

We Pitch Interiors

5.0(20)
"Price are very reasonable and lots of design to choose."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
38 Faders Dr, Brampton, ON L7A 4Y2, Canada
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Primo Designs

Primo Designs

Primo Designs

5.0(18)
"Jay's creativity and attention to detail truly shined through in his craft."
Specialty
Service establishment
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MESA INTERIORS & HOME STAGING

MESA INTERIORS & HOME STAGING

MESA INTERIORS & HOME STAGING

4.8(67)
"Thanks to their expertise, my home received multiple offers within days."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6895 Davand Dr, Mississauga, ON L5T 1J5, Canada
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Handwritten Homes Inc.

Handwritten Homes Inc.

Handwritten Homes Inc.

4.9(34)
"Quality of their work is top notch and they are a delight to work with."
Specialty
Interior construction contractor
Address
63 Farthingale Crescent, Brampton, ON L7A 1W7, Canada
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Rida Interiors

Rida Interiors

Rida Interiors

5.0(10)
"Your expertise and creativity have truly transformed our living space."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Rivermont Rd, Brampton, ON L6Y 6G5, Canada
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Santique Design Inc

Santique Design Inc

Santique Design Inc

5.0(54)
"The house looked stunning and was completely transformed."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Peel Interior Designs

Peel Interior Designs

Peel Interior Designs

5.0(5)
"Peel Interior Designs completely transformed my entire home!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Cereza Design

Cereza Design

Cereza Design

4.9(16)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Theia Design Studio

Theia Design Studio

Theia Design Studio

5.0(9)
"The space looks amazing and the process was smooth."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Diamond Stagers

Diamond Stagers

Diamond Stagers

5.0(123)
"They were professional, fast, and transformed the space beautifully."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Prava Home Staging & Decor Inc. Professional Home Staging Services for Quick Home Sales

Prava Home Staging & Decor Inc. Professional Home Staging Services for Quick Home Sales

Prava Home Staging & Decor Inc. Professional Home Staging Services for Quick Home Sales

4.9(52)
"The team transformed our home beautifully and treated it with care."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
75 Rosedale Ave W Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6X 4H4, Canada
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I & L Interior

I & L Interior

I & L Interior

4.8(4)
"He does amazing job and real professional.. I love it"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Alana + Kelly Design Co. - Georgetown Architectural & Interior Designer

Alana + Kelly Design Co. - Georgetown Architectural & Interior Designer

Alana + Kelly Design Co. - Georgetown Architectural & Interior Designer

4.9(33)
"Kelly had great design recommendations while Alana's drawings were flawless."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
16 Mountainview Rd S Suite 305, Georgetown, ON L7G 4K1, Canada
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White Wolf Interiors & Feng Shui Inc.

White Wolf Interiors & Feng Shui Inc.

White Wolf Interiors & Feng Shui Inc.

5.0(19)
"Her contractors are highly skilled, reliable and trustworthy."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Velour Interiors

Velour Interiors

Velour Interiors

5.0(10)
"I highly recommend Gia and her team!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Staging by HerRav

Staging by HerRav

Staging by HerRav

5.0(103)
"Harlin did an amazing job in staging and has a great sense of aesthetic."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
16 Fern Valley Crescent, Brampton, ON L6R 1K7, Canada
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Preview Brampton Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Brampton is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Brampton interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Brampton studio.

Are you affiliated with these Brampton designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.