Interior Designers in Brampton

We Pitch Interiors
We Pitch Interiors
“"Price are very reasonable and lots of design to choose."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 38 Faders Dr, Brampton, ON L7A 4Y2, Canada
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Brampton, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
Test any Brampton design style in 30 seconds
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We Pitch Interiors
“"Price are very reasonable and lots of design to choose."”
Primo Designs
“"Jay's creativity and attention to detail truly shined through in his craft."”
MESA INTERIORS & HOME STAGING
“"Thanks to their expertise, my home received multiple offers within days."”
Handwritten Homes Inc.
“"Quality of their work is top notch and they are a delight to work with."”
Rida Interiors
“"Your expertise and creativity have truly transformed our living space."”
Santique Design Inc
“"The house looked stunning and was completely transformed."”
Peel Interior Designs
“"Peel Interior Designs completely transformed my entire home!"”
Cereza Design
Theia Design Studio
“"The space looks amazing and the process was smooth."”
Diamond Stagers
“"They were professional, fast, and transformed the space beautifully."”
Prava Home Staging & Decor Inc. Professional Home Staging Services for Quick Home Sales
“"The team transformed our home beautifully and treated it with care."”
I & L Interior
“"He does amazing job and real professional.. I love it"”
Alana + Kelly Design Co. - Georgetown Architectural & Interior Designer
“"Kelly had great design recommendations while Alana's drawings were flawless."”
White Wolf Interiors & Feng Shui Inc.
“"Her contractors are highly skilled, reliable and trustworthy."”
Velour Interiors
“"I highly recommend Gia and her team!"”
Staging by HerRav
“"Harlin did an amazing job in staging and has a great sense of aesthetic."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Brampton studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.