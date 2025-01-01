Interior Designers in Brighton

Den Life Interiors
Den Life Interiors
“"Really creative ideas and the service was great value for money!"”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Brighton, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Den Life Interiors
“"Really creative ideas and the service was great value for money!"”
Stickland Wright Architecture and Interior Design
“"A reliable and experienced team we’re always pleased to work with."”
Born Designers
“"she listened to our ideas and crafted them into something spectacular."”
Materialise Interiors
“"Chloe designed and managed the work to our very small office/spare bedroom."”
Chapter Eight Design
Baxter Interior Design
“"His colour suggestions were spot on, and the finishes were outstanding."”
Pisani Designs
“"Excellent work and loved the end result."”
Elixir Interior Design
“"Melanie nailed the warm mid-century look that we were after."”
Alison Eltham Interior Design
“"Thank you, Alison, for making my holiday season extra special!"”
Fab My Life - Multi-Sensory Interior Design
“"Monique understood my brief and was fastidious about her choices."”
Polka Dot Interiors
“"Elegant, glamorous, stunning pieces, in rich jewelled tones."”
Wilde + Co Interiors
“"Cathie did both excellently, delivering a design that we love to schedule."”
Cocoon Interiors Ltd
“"Her product knowledge and flair for design are incredible."”
Rousseau Design Ltd
“"Stunning bespoke pieces that elevate any interiors."”
Bavian Design Ltd
“"Finally, the creative solution he proposed transformed the project."”
Yotu Design Studio
“"they are truly fantastic people to work with."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Brighton studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.