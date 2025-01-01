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Interior Designers in Brighton

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Brighton, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Brighton

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Den Life Interiors

Den Life Interiors

Den Life Interiors

5.0(18)
"Really creative ideas and the service was great value for money!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Stickland Wright Architecture and Interior Design

Stickland Wright Architecture and Interior Design

Stickland Wright Architecture and Interior Design

5.0(11)
"A reliable and experienced team we’re always pleased to work with."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
23 Vine St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 4AG, United Kingdom
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Born Designers

Born Designers

Born Designers

5.0(10)
"she listened to our ideas and crafted them into something spectacular."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
13 Crescent Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 3RP, United Kingdom
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Materialise Interiors

Materialise Interiors

Materialise Interiors

5.0(38)
"Chloe designed and managed the work to our very small office/spare bedroom."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Bonchurch Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 3PH, United Kingdom
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Chapter Eight Design

Chapter Eight Design

Chapter Eight Design

5.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8 Vine St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 4AG, United Kingdom
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Baxter Interior Design

Baxter Interior Design

Baxter Interior Design

5.0(5)
"His colour suggestions were spot on, and the finishes were outstanding."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
63 Norway St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN41 1AE, United Kingdom
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Pisani Designs

Pisani Designs

Pisani Designs

4.9(17)
"Excellent work and loved the end result."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
119 Marine Dr, Rottingdean, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 7GE, United Kingdom
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Elixir Interior Design

Elixir Interior Design

Elixir Interior Design

5.0(12)
"Melanie nailed the warm mid-century look that we were after."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4 Kingsbury Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 4JR, United Kingdom
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Alison Eltham Interior Design

Alison Eltham Interior Design

Alison Eltham Interior Design

5.0(11)
"Thank you, Alison, for making my holiday season extra special!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Fab My Life - Multi-Sensory Interior Design

Fab My Life - Multi-Sensory Interior Design

Fab My Life - Multi-Sensory Interior Design

5.0(9)
"Monique understood my brief and was fastidious about her choices."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Polka Dot Interiors

Polka Dot Interiors

Polka Dot Interiors

4.3(25)
"Elegant, glamorous, stunning pieces, in rich jewelled tones."
Specialty
Curtain supplier and maker
Address
60 Middle St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1AL, United Kingdom
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Wilde + Co Interiors

Wilde + Co Interiors

Wilde + Co Interiors

5.0(5)
"Cathie did both excellently, delivering a design that we love to schedule."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
11 Crescent Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 3RP, United Kingdom
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Cocoon Interiors Ltd

Cocoon Interiors Ltd

Cocoon Interiors Ltd

5.0(3)
"Her product knowledge and flair for design are incredible."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
90 Cromwell Rd, Brighton and Hove, Hove BN3 3EG, United Kingdom
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Rousseau Design Ltd

Rousseau Design Ltd

Rousseau Design Ltd

5.0(13)
"Stunning bespoke pieces that elevate any interiors."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Plus X Innovation Hub, Lewes Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 4GL, United Kingdom
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Bavian Design Ltd

Bavian Design Ltd

Bavian Design Ltd

4.8(23)
"Finally, the creative solution he proposed transformed the project."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
39-40 Bond St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1RD, United Kingdom
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Yotu Design Studio

Yotu Design Studio

Yotu Design Studio

5.0(15)
"they are truly fantastic people to work with."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
52A Lansdowne Pl, Brighton and Hove, Hove BN3 1FG, United Kingdom
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Preview Brighton Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Brighton is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Brighton interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Brighton studio.

Are you affiliated with these Brighton designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.