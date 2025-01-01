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Interior Designers in Bristol

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Bristol, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Bristol

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Khaya Studio | Bristol Interior Designer

Khaya Studio | Bristol Interior Designer

Khaya Studio | Bristol Interior Designer

5.0(9)
"Kate helped us to choose a colour for our gloomy hallway."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Bourneville Rd, Bristol BS5 9AL, United Kingdom
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Jane Bates Design

Jane Bates Design

Jane Bates Design

5.0(17)
"Jane's use of colour, texture, and pattern is simply extraordinary."
Specialty
Service establishment
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G and Co Interiors

G and Co Interiors

G and Co Interiors

5.0(6)
"Looks amazing 😍 Georgie was so professional and responsive."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
29 Almorah Rd, Bristol BS3 4QQ, United Kingdom
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BS9 interior Design

BS9 interior Design

BS9 interior Design

5.0(28)
"She spent time giving us invaluable advice and left us with a list of tips."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
9 Hyland Grove, Bristol BS9 3NR, United Kingdom
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Hannah Brown Interiors

Hannah Brown Interiors

Hannah Brown Interiors

5.0(16)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Bracey Interiors Ltd

Bracey Interiors Ltd

Bracey Interiors Ltd

4.1(11)
"The wallpaper is magnificent, everyone asks us where it’s from."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
15 Waterloo St, Clifton, Bristol BS8 4BT, United Kingdom
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Annie Webb Interiors

Annie Webb Interiors

Annie Webb Interiors

5.0(24)
"We asked Annie to help us re design a tricky open plan dining living space."
Specialty
Service establishment
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SJP Interior Design / Staging

SJP Interior Design / Staging

SJP Interior Design / Staging

4.9(28)
"Her efficiency, friendliness and tasteful design skills were amazing."
Specialty
Furniture rental service
Address
Building, 40, 42 Boyce's Ave, Regent St, Clifton, Bristol BS8 4HU, United Kingdom
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Fawn Interiors Ltd

Fawn Interiors Ltd

Fawn Interiors Ltd

4.4(7)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Rodney House, Clifton, Bristol BS8 4JH, United Kingdom
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Bailey&Co Interior Design Ltd

Bailey&Co Interior Design Ltd

Bailey&Co Interior Design Ltd

5.0(13)
"Rebecca came to my home and helped us create an amazing kitchen space."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Baileys courtyard, Perrinpit Rd, Frampton Cotterell, Bristol BS36 2AT, United Kingdom
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Westworks Interiors

Westworks Interiors

Westworks Interiors

5.0(3)
"Ruth, Sophie and their team were wonderful to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8th Floor, Colston Tower, Colston St, Bristol BS1 4XE, United Kingdom
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Stylemongers Of Bristol Interior Design Studio

Stylemongers Of Bristol Interior Design Studio

Stylemongers Of Bristol Interior Design Studio

5.0(11)
"Zoe’s input has taken my ideas and elevated them."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
196 Gloucester Rd, Bishopston, Bristol BS7 8NU, United Kingdom
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TME Interiors

TME Interiors

TME Interiors

5.0(30)
"She helped with colours, layout, materials, lighting and furnishings."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
11 Balmain St, Bristol BS4 3DB, United Kingdom
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Goodchild Interiors

Goodchild Interiors

Goodchild Interiors

5.0(1)
"I’d recommend Goodchild Interiors: Quality designs."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
34, Berkeley House, Charlotte St, Bristol BS1 5PY, United Kingdom
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Moon Design

Moon Design

Moon Design

5.0(10)
"They met the challenge or blending a modern design into an old house."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
106 Whiteladies Rd, Clifton, Bristol BS8 2QW, United Kingdom
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Wylde Interior Architecture

Wylde Interior Architecture

Wylde Interior Architecture

5.0(1)
"Creative, energetic, expert and professional."
Specialty
Architect
Address
Dairy Studios, 102 Lincoln Street, Lawrence Hill, Bristol BS5 0BJ, United Kingdom
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Preview Bristol Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Bristol is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Bristol interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Bristol studio.

Are you affiliated with these Bristol designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.