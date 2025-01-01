Interior Designers in Bristol

Khaya Studio | Bristol Interior Designer
Khaya Studio | Bristol Interior Designer
“"Kate helped us to choose a colour for our gloomy hallway."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- Bourneville Rd, Bristol BS5 9AL, United Kingdom
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Bristol, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Khaya Studio | Bristol Interior Designer
“"Kate helped us to choose a colour for our gloomy hallway."”
Jane Bates Design
“"Jane's use of colour, texture, and pattern is simply extraordinary."”
G and Co Interiors
“"Looks amazing 😍 Georgie was so professional and responsive."”
BS9 interior Design
“"She spent time giving us invaluable advice and left us with a list of tips."”
Hannah Brown Interiors
Bracey Interiors Ltd
“"The wallpaper is magnificent, everyone asks us where it’s from."”
Annie Webb Interiors
“"We asked Annie to help us re design a tricky open plan dining living space."”
SJP Interior Design / Staging
“"Her efficiency, friendliness and tasteful design skills were amazing."”
Fawn Interiors Ltd
Bailey&Co Interior Design Ltd
“"Rebecca came to my home and helped us create an amazing kitchen space."”
Westworks Interiors
“"Ruth, Sophie and their team were wonderful to work with."”
Stylemongers Of Bristol Interior Design Studio
“"Zoe’s input has taken my ideas and elevated them."”
TME Interiors
“"She helped with colours, layout, materials, lighting and furnishings."”
Goodchild Interiors
“"I’d recommend Goodchild Interiors: Quality designs."”
Moon Design
“"They met the challenge or blending a modern design into an old house."”
Wylde Interior Architecture
“"Creative, energetic, expert and professional."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Bristol studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.