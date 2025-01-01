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Interior Designers in Buffalo

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Buffalo, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Buffalo

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Trinity Design

Trinity Design

Trinity Design

5.0(10)
"She is personable, professional & completely confident in her color choices."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Kendal Cavalieri Design

Kendal Cavalieri Design

Kendal Cavalieri Design

5.0(30)
"She really listened to our needs and gave us options within our budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
465 Washington St, Buffalo, NY 14203
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Bird of Paradise Design

Bird of Paradise Design

Bird of Paradise Design

4.3(6)
"Her vision made the process feel easy and exciting."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
110 Elmwood Ave First Floor, Buffalo, NY 14201
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California Closets - Buffalo

California Closets - Buffalo

California Closets - Buffalo

4.9(316)
"She listened to understand our needs and created a perfect design for us."
Specialty
Cabinet maker
Address
5350 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
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Payal Bansal Interior Design

Payal Bansal Interior Design

Payal Bansal Interior Design

5.0(67)
"She was able to create designs well beyond our expectations."
Specialty
Service establishment
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CannonDesign

CannonDesign

CannonDesign

4.4(15)
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
50 Fountain Plz Suite 200, Buffalo, NY 14202
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Diane Garey Interiors

Diane Garey Interiors

Diane Garey Interiors

5.0(18)
"She has helped us design and decorate every room in our house."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
63 Flanigen Ln, Grand Island, NY 14072
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Nest Interiors

Nest Interiors

Nest Interiors

3.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
443 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202
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Raven Vanguard Design Studio, LLC

Raven Vanguard Design Studio, LLC

Raven Vanguard Design Studio, LLC

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
70 N Pearl St, Buffalo, NY 14202
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Nashwinter Designs

Nashwinter Designs

Nashwinter Designs

4.8(4)
"His patience and expertise ensured that I now have the kitchen of my dreams!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1700 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
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Wallace Luxury Design

Wallace Luxury Design

Wallace Luxury Design

5.0(4)
"For any design style, Edward can work his magic!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
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Rooted Space Interiors

Rooted Space Interiors

Rooted Space Interiors

5.0(8)
"Talent and quality of work aside, they are even better people."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Gavigan & Gruppo Interior Design

Gavigan & Gruppo Interior Design

Gavigan & Gruppo Interior Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
17 N Long St, Williamsville, NY 14221
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Denine Jackson Interiors

Denine Jackson Interiors

Denine Jackson Interiors

5.0(9)
"She worked within our budget and personal styles."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Michael P. Design

Michael P. Design

Michael P. Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1235 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
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Preview Buffalo Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Buffalo is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Buffalo interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Buffalo studio.

Are you affiliated with these Buffalo designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.