Interior Designers in Buffalo

Trinity Design
Trinity Design
“"She is personable, professional & completely confident in her color choices."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Buffalo, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Trinity Design
“"She is personable, professional & completely confident in her color choices."”
Kendal Cavalieri Design
“"She really listened to our needs and gave us options within our budget."”
Bird of Paradise Design
“"Her vision made the process feel easy and exciting."”
California Closets - Buffalo
“"She listened to understand our needs and created a perfect design for us."”
Payal Bansal Interior Design
“"She was able to create designs well beyond our expectations."”
CannonDesign
Diane Garey Interiors
“"She has helped us design and decorate every room in our house."”
Nest Interiors
Raven Vanguard Design Studio, LLC
Nashwinter Designs
“"His patience and expertise ensured that I now have the kitchen of my dreams!"”
Wallace Luxury Design
“"For any design style, Edward can work his magic!"”
Rooted Space Interiors
“"Talent and quality of work aside, they are even better people."”
Gavigan & Gruppo Interior Design
Denine Jackson Interiors
“"She worked within our budget and personal styles."”
Michael P. Design
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Buffalo studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.