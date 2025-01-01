Interior Designers in Burnaby

Penelope Sloan Interior Design + Graphic Design Vancouver
Penelope Sloan Interior Design + Graphic Design Vancouver
- Specialty
- Design agency
- Address
- 3430 Brighton Ave #207A, Burnaby, BC V5A 3H4, Canada
Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Burnaby, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Penelope Sloan Interior Design + Graphic Design Vancouver
VM Interiors
“"... demonstrated comprehensive knowledge of current design trends."”
Sharin Construction Inc.
“"They were professional, fast, and affordable."”
Alice D'Andrea Design
LINDSAY EBY INTERIORS
“"Lindsay's designs are inspiring, unique and fantastic to work on."”
ALL Interiors
“"She truly went above and beyond our expectations."”
Studio Ten Interior Design Ltd
“"We highly recommend Lori at Studio 10 to help your design dreams come true."”
Accentrix Design Ltd.
“"If you want the best in the west you need to use Accentrix Design."”
Jamie Banfield Design Inc.
“"Their dedication, attention to detail, and design sense are unparalleled."”
CHY Design
“"With her guidance and suggestions we were able to make our house a home!"”
Calma interior designer
“"Her service was outstanding—fast, professional, and very attentive."”
Maria DeCotiis Interior Design
“"Maria was very professional, provided great options and ideas."”
Plan Your Space
“"They transformed ideas into something far beyond what we imagined."”
Laura Grist Interior Design Inc.
“"They took the time to mindfully consider our needs into their designs."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Burnaby studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.