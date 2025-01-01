Find Designers

Interior Designers in Burnaby

Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Burnaby, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Burnaby

Test any Burnaby design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Penelope Sloan Interior Design + Graphic Design Vancouver

Penelope Sloan Interior Design + Graphic Design Vancouver

Penelope Sloan Interior Design + Graphic Design Vancouver

4.1(9)
Specialty
Design agency
Address
3430 Brighton Ave #207A, Burnaby, BC V5A 3H4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
VM Interiors

VM Interiors

VM Interiors

5.0(8)
"... demonstrated comprehensive knowledge of current design trends."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5512 Hastings St #1022, Burnaby, BC V5B 1R3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Sharin Construction Inc.

Sharin Construction Inc.

Sharin Construction Inc.

4.8(19)
"They were professional, fast, and affordable."
Specialty
Cabinet maker
Address
5215 Frances St, Burnaby, BC V5B 1T4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Alice D'Andrea Design

Alice D'Andrea Design

Alice D'Andrea Design

5.0(12)
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
LINDSAY EBY INTERIORS

LINDSAY EBY INTERIORS

LINDSAY EBY INTERIORS

5.0(14)
"Lindsay's designs are inspiring, unique and fantastic to work on."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1106 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5T 1Y5, Canada
CallSiteMaps
ALL Interiors

ALL Interiors

ALL Interiors

5.0(8)
"She truly went above and beyond our expectations."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4189 Halifax St, Burnaby, BC V6H1N7, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Studio Ten Interior Design Ltd

Studio Ten Interior Design Ltd

Studio Ten Interior Design Ltd

5.0(21)
"We highly recommend Lori at Studio 10 to help your design dreams come true."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
130 Brew St #310, Port Moody, BC V3H 0E3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Accentrix Design Ltd.

Accentrix Design Ltd.

Accentrix Design Ltd.

5.0(9)
"If you want the best in the west you need to use Accentrix Design."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Jamie Banfield Design Inc.

Jamie Banfield Design Inc.

Jamie Banfield Design Inc.

4.8(64)
"Their dedication, attention to detail, and design sense are unparalleled."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2729 Clarke St, Port Moody, BC V3H 0K7, Canada
CallSiteMaps
CHY Design

CHY Design

CHY Design

5.0(18)
"With her guidance and suggestions we were able to make our house a home!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Calma interior designer

Calma interior designer

Calma interior designer

5.0(4)
"Her service was outstanding—fast, professional, and very attentive."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4516 Parker St, Burnaby, BC V5C 3C9, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Maria DeCotiis Interior Design

Maria DeCotiis Interior Design

Maria DeCotiis Interior Design

5.0(9)
"Maria was very professional, provided great options and ideas."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6060 Silver Dr, Burnaby, BC V5H 0H5, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Plan Your Space

Plan Your Space

Plan Your Space

5.0(30)
"They transformed ideas into something far beyond what we imagined."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
4010 Myrtle St, Burnaby, BC V5C 4G2, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Laura Grist Interior Design Inc.

Laura Grist Interior Design Inc.

Laura Grist Interior Design Inc.

4.9(42)
"They took the time to mindfully consider our needs into their designs."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
16 Shoreline Cir, Port Moody, BC V3H 4V9, Canada
CallSiteMaps

Preview Burnaby Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Burnaby is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Burnaby interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Burnaby studio.

Are you affiliated with these Burnaby designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.