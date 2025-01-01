Find Designers

Interior Designers in Calgary

Browse 19 verified interior design studios in Calgary, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Calgary

Test any Calgary design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Design Dreams Studio

Design Dreams Studio

Design Dreams Studio

5.0(44)
"She brought creativity, expertise, and impeccable taste to every detail."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Paul Lavoie Interior Design

Paul Lavoie Interior Design

Paul Lavoie Interior Design

4.9(10)
"Paul and his team are legit awesome!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1130 44 Ave SE Unit C, Calgary, AB T2G 4W6, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Kim Joy Design

Kim Joy Design

Kim Joy Design

5.0(28)
"Kim is skilled in pulling together unique, beautiful and functional spaces."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
511B 9a St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 4L3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Elle Cherie Design

Elle Cherie Design

Elle Cherie Design

5.0(21)
"Her design expertise and attention to detail are second to none."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8989 Macleod Trl SW Unit 410, Calgary, AB T2H 0M2, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Rochelle Cote Interior Design

Rochelle Cote Interior Design

Rochelle Cote Interior Design

5.0(28)
"Rochelle is a fantastic, highly skilled and experienced designer."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1711 33 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2T 1Y8, Canada
CallSiteMaps
CCdesign Partnerships

CCdesign Partnerships

CCdesign Partnerships

5.0(22)
"She did a great job and now my place looks great!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3803 1a St SW, Calgary, AB T2S 1R4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Unshelf Design

Unshelf Design

Unshelf Design

5.0(41)
"Sarah did an amazing job transforming our house to put on the market."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
3411 8 St SE, Calgary, AB T2G 3A4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Reena Sotropa In House Design Group

Reena Sotropa In House Design Group

Reena Sotropa In House Design Group

5.0(58)
"She is collaborative, professional, innovative and creative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1724 29 Ave SW #1, Calgary, AB T2T 1M7, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Galina Hughes Interior Design

Galina Hughes Interior Design

Galina Hughes Interior Design

5.0(23)
"She was wonderful to work with and really listened to what we like."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7620 Elbow Dr SW #360, Calgary, AB T2V 1K1, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Louis Duncan-He Designs

Louis Duncan-He Designs

Louis Duncan-He Designs

5.0(32)
"Great execution and very responsive to any questions/concerns."
Specialty
Construction company
Address
1533 27 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2T 1G5, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Stephanie Martin Interior Design

Stephanie Martin Interior Design

Stephanie Martin Interior Design

4.6(19)
"She got to know us and how we live, so that the design reflected our family."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7070 Farrell Rd SE Unit E, Calgary, AB T2H 0T2, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Debutante Design Inc.

Debutante Design Inc.

Debutante Design Inc.

4.9(22)
"The wallpaper and support inspired the entire new look."
Specialty
Wallpaper store
Address
3606 Blackfoot Trl SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4E6, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Stephanie Charest Interior Design

Stephanie Charest Interior Design

Stephanie Charest Interior Design

4.8(24)
"They built off our style and elevated it to an entirely new level."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2518 16a St NW, Calgary, AB T2M 3R4, Canada
CallSiteMaps
LUSH Interiors Inc.

LUSH Interiors Inc.

LUSH Interiors Inc.

5.0(36)
"They were reliable, creative, consistent and a pleasure to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5838 Burbank Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2H 1Z3, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Amanda Hamilton Interior Design

Amanda Hamilton Interior Design

Amanda Hamilton Interior Design

4.9(34)
"They did an amazing job listening and creating the vision I imagined."
Specialty
Construction company
Address
1110 2 St SW, Calgary, AB T2R 1E9, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Monique Shaw Lux Interiors

Monique Shaw Lux Interiors

Monique Shaw Lux Interiors

5.0(22)
"Ross PAVL ELITE Real Estate Group"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
DWK Interiors

DWK Interiors

DWK Interiors

5.0(57)
"Expert advice and exceptional service on every single project!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Ellergodt Design

Ellergodt Design

Ellergodt Design

4.9(97)
"We used them for an addition in 2014 and the design process was flawless."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
113 7a St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 4E5, Canada
CallSiteMaps
LUX Interior Design

LUX Interior Design

LUX Interior Design

4.9(8)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1053 10 St SW, Calgary, AB T2R 1S6, Canada
CallSiteMaps

Preview Calgary Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Calgary is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Calgary interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Calgary studio.

Are you affiliated with these Calgary designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.