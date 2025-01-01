Interior Designers in Calgary

Design Dreams Studio
Design Dreams Studio
“"She brought creativity, expertise, and impeccable taste to every detail."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 19 verified interior design studios in Calgary, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Design Dreams Studio
“"She brought creativity, expertise, and impeccable taste to every detail."”
Paul Lavoie Interior Design
“"Paul and his team are legit awesome!"”
Kim Joy Design
“"Kim is skilled in pulling together unique, beautiful and functional spaces."”
Elle Cherie Design
“"Her design expertise and attention to detail are second to none."”
Rochelle Cote Interior Design
“"Rochelle is a fantastic, highly skilled and experienced designer."”
CCdesign Partnerships
“"She did a great job and now my place looks great!"”
Unshelf Design
“"Sarah did an amazing job transforming our house to put on the market."”
Reena Sotropa In House Design Group
“"She is collaborative, professional, innovative and creative."”
Galina Hughes Interior Design
“"She was wonderful to work with and really listened to what we like."”
Louis Duncan-He Designs
“"Great execution and very responsive to any questions/concerns."”
Stephanie Martin Interior Design
“"She got to know us and how we live, so that the design reflected our family."”
Debutante Design Inc.
“"The wallpaper and support inspired the entire new look."”
Stephanie Charest Interior Design
“"They built off our style and elevated it to an entirely new level."”
LUSH Interiors Inc.
“"They were reliable, creative, consistent and a pleasure to work with."”
Amanda Hamilton Interior Design
“"They did an amazing job listening and creating the vision I imagined."”
Monique Shaw Lux Interiors
“"Ross PAVL ELITE Real Estate Group"”
DWK Interiors
“"Expert advice and exceptional service on every single project!"”
Ellergodt Design
“"We used them for an addition in 2014 and the design process was flawless."”
LUX Interior Design
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Calgary studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.