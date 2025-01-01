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Interior Designers in Cambridge

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Cambridge, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Cambridge

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AZ INTERIORS

AZ INTERIORS

AZ INTERIORS

5.0(103)
"We left the session feeling inspired and confident in our design decisions."
Specialty
Art studio
Address
4 Winchmore Dr, Trumpington, Cambridge CB2 9LW, United Kingdom
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Eve Waldron Design

Eve Waldron Design

Eve Waldron Design

5.0(6)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
8 Pound Hill, Cambridge CB3 0AE, United Kingdom
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Loci Interiors

Loci Interiors

Loci Interiors

5.0(5)
"Highly recommended for their professionalism and attention to detail!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
13a St Peter's St, Cambridge CB3 0BD, United Kingdom
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Studio Sanders

Studio Sanders

Studio Sanders

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
164 Chesterton Rd, Cambridge CB4 1DA, United Kingdom
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Interior Design Cambridge

Interior Design Cambridge

Interior Design Cambridge

5.0(2)
"They work efficiently and tidily and never leave any mess."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
74 Wellbrook Way, Girton, Cambridge CB3 0GP, United Kingdom
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Louise Swarbrick Design

Louise Swarbrick Design

Louise Swarbrick Design

5.0(1)
"A wonderful experience all round."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4 Selwyn Gardens, Cambridge CB3 9AX, United Kingdom
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Design Cambridge Interiors

Design Cambridge Interiors

Design Cambridge Interiors

5.0(4)
Specialty
Architectural designer
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Sara Slade Interior Design

Sara Slade Interior Design

Sara Slade Interior Design

5.0(17)
"We would never have been able to create anything close to what they have."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
The Studio, 98A Hartington Grove, Cambridge CB1 7UB, United Kingdom
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Mabel Fox Ltd

Mabel Fox Ltd

Mabel Fox Ltd

5.0(9)
"Katie and her knowledge has saved us a lot of mistakes and expense."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
85 Arbury Rd, Cambridge CB4 2JD, United Kingdom
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HMO Architects

HMO Architects

HMO Architects

4.9(50)
"They're really professional, super helpful, and a dream to work with."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
188 Perne Rd, Cambridge CB1 3NX, United Kingdom
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Alwa Interior Design Studio

Alwa Interior Design Studio

Alwa Interior Design Studio

5.0(31)
"She responded to our design dreams every step of the way."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
27C Silver St, Buckden, St. Neots PE19 5TS, United Kingdom
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MOOi Architecture

MOOi Architecture

MOOi Architecture

5.0(38)
"They have translated into an elegant modern home."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
16 Hope Street Yard, Hope St, Cambridge CB1 3NA, United Kingdom
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Angel+Blume Interior Design

Angel+Blume Interior Design

Angel+Blume Interior Design

3.5(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
17 Emmanuel Rd, Cambridge CB1 1JW, United Kingdom
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Styled Home Design

Styled Home Design

Styled Home Design

5.0(16)
"She came up with a wonderful design that was just right for my requirements."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Babraham Rd, Cambridge CB22 3JH, United Kingdom
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Katie Malik Studio Ltd.

Katie Malik Studio Ltd.

Katie Malik Studio Ltd.

5.0(30)
"Katie is a talented interior designer with an incredible eye for detail."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Victoria House, 2 Church St, Saffron Walden CB10 1JW, United Kingdom
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Preview Cambridge Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Cambridge is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Cambridge interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Cambridge studio.

Are you affiliated with these Cambridge designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.