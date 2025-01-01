Interior Designers in Cambridge

AZ INTERIORS
AZ INTERIORS
“"We left the session feeling inspired and confident in our design decisions."”
- Specialty
- Art studio
- Address
- 4 Winchmore Dr, Trumpington, Cambridge CB2 9LW, United Kingdom
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Cambridge, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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AZ INTERIORS
“"We left the session feeling inspired and confident in our design decisions."”
Eve Waldron Design
Loci Interiors
“"Highly recommended for their professionalism and attention to detail!"”
Studio Sanders
Interior Design Cambridge
“"They work efficiently and tidily and never leave any mess."”
Louise Swarbrick Design
“"A wonderful experience all round."”
Design Cambridge Interiors
Sara Slade Interior Design
“"We would never have been able to create anything close to what they have."”
Mabel Fox Ltd
“"Katie and her knowledge has saved us a lot of mistakes and expense."”
HMO Architects
“"They're really professional, super helpful, and a dream to work with."”
Alwa Interior Design Studio
“"She responded to our design dreams every step of the way."”
MOOi Architecture
“"They have translated into an elegant modern home."”
Angel+Blume Interior Design
Styled Home Design
“"She came up with a wonderful design that was just right for my requirements."”
Katie Malik Studio Ltd.
“"Katie is a talented interior designer with an incredible eye for detail."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Cambridge studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.