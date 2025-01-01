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Interior Designers in Cardiff

Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Cardiff, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Cardiff

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Randall Barrett Interiors

Randall Barrett Interiors

Randall Barrett Interiors

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
77 Adventurers Quay, Cardiff CF10 4NQ, United Kingdom
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Studio Speck

Studio Speck

Studio Speck

5.0(5)
"I honestly cannot recommend Gail and her courses enough."
Specialty
Education center
Address
Frazer Building, 126 Bute St, Cardiff CF10 5LE, United Kingdom
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ivy thomas interiors

ivy thomas interiors

ivy thomas interiors

5.0(34)
"Chloe was very professional and work was completed promptly."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7 Herbert Terrace, Penarth CF64 2AH, United Kingdom
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Interior DZINE Ltd

Interior DZINE Ltd

Interior DZINE Ltd

5.0(6)
"Bronwen is really receptive to this and has helped me prioritise."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
56 John Batchelor Way, Penarth CF64 1SD, United Kingdom
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Louise Misell Interiors

Louise Misell Interiors

Louise Misell Interiors

5.0(8)
"The furniture and the colour schemes were so warm and elegant."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
Connies House, Rhymney River Bridge Rd, Cardiff CF23 9AF, United Kingdom
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Martin Hopkins Design Agency

Martin Hopkins Design Agency

Martin Hopkins Design Agency

5.0(16)
"Fantastic work, great quality and so easy to communicate with the team."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
Desg, 11-13 Penhill Rd, Cardiff CF11 9PQ, United Kingdom
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Hygge and Cwtch Design Studio

Hygge and Cwtch Design Studio

Hygge and Cwtch Design Studio

5.0(13)
"Her colour suggestions and design ideas were bold and creative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Heathwood Rd, Cardiff CF14 4BS, United Kingdom
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Project One

Project One

Project One

4.8(33)
"Very Professional company offering great service and workmanship."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
3 Glebe St, Penarth CF64 1EB, United Kingdom
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She Designs

She Designs

She Designs

5.0(6)
"They go above and beyond to help you make your dream a reality!"
Specialty
Architectural designer
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Cariad Interiors

Cariad Interiors

Cariad Interiors

4.8(6)
"I was surprised at how competitive the prices were ."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Di Oro Interiors - Interior Designer

Di Oro Interiors - Interior Designer

Di Oro Interiors - Interior Designer

5.0(12)
"I have seen Esther’s work and highly recommend her - absolutely stunning"
Specialty
Design agency
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Nicky Bright Group

Nicky Bright Group

Nicky Bright Group

5.0(1)
"Fantastic addition to the area!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
26 Kings Rd, Pontcanna, Cardiff CF11 9DA, United Kingdom
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SANCT

SANCT

SANCT

5.0(4)
"She was super knowledgeable and very professional."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
R/O, 26 Coronation Rd, Birchgrove, Cardiff CF14 4QY, United Kingdom
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Wells And Maguire

Wells And Maguire

Wells And Maguire

5.0(8)
"Very professional & more importantly, a fantastic attention to detail."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
Portland House, 113-116 Bute St, Cardiff CF10 5EQ, United Kingdom
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Preview Cardiff Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Cardiff is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Cardiff interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Cardiff studio.

Are you affiliated with these Cardiff designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.