Interior Designers in Cardiff

Randall Barrett Interiors
Randall Barrett Interiors
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 77 Adventurers Quay, Cardiff CF10 4NQ, United Kingdom
Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Cardiff, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Randall Barrett Interiors
Studio Speck
“"I honestly cannot recommend Gail and her courses enough."”
ivy thomas interiors
“"Chloe was very professional and work was completed promptly."”
Interior DZINE Ltd
“"Bronwen is really receptive to this and has helped me prioritise."”
Louise Misell Interiors
“"The furniture and the colour schemes were so warm and elegant."”
Martin Hopkins Design Agency
“"Fantastic work, great quality and so easy to communicate with the team."”
Hygge and Cwtch Design Studio
“"Her colour suggestions and design ideas were bold and creative."”
Project One
“"Very Professional company offering great service and workmanship."”
She Designs
“"They go above and beyond to help you make your dream a reality!"”
Cariad Interiors
“"I was surprised at how competitive the prices were ."”
Di Oro Interiors - Interior Designer
“"I have seen Esther’s work and highly recommend her - absolutely stunning"”
Nicky Bright Group
“"Fantastic addition to the area!"”
SANCT
“"She was super knowledgeable and very professional."”
Wells And Maguire
“"Very professional & more importantly, a fantastic attention to detail."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Cardiff studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.