Interior Designers in Charlotte

Uptown Style Interiors
Uptown Style Interiors
“"Brian listens and guides, which is a perfect combination."”
- Specialty
- Interior Decorator
- Address
- 401 N Church St APT 201, Charlotte, NC 28202
Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Charlotte, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Uptown Style Interiors
“"Brian listens and guides, which is a perfect combination."”
Hart White Interiors
“"They present creative design layouts and select all the finishing details!"”
New South Home
“"The team is professional, they stayed on time and within our budget."”
Delphinium Design
“"She helped me create a beautiful master bathroom/closet."”
Factory of Spaces
“"Cristy demonstrated creativity, attention to detail, and professionalism."”
Brooke Cole Interiors
Southpark Interiors
“"Great collaborative process and always responsive."”
Bohemian Bungalow Design-Modern Eclectic Interior Design
“"Her use of color and eye for texture and scale is utter perfection."”
Revira Interiors
“"They were on time and l was pleased with their work."”
Dwell by Cheryl Interiors
“"Cheryl’s Dwell, one word to describe her design style, Awesome!"”
lucy and company
“"She is crazy talented and everything in our house is so unique and stunning."”
Charlotte Lucas Interior Design
“"Five stars all the way!"”
Emerald & Oak Design
“"Their design work, selections, and visions are flawless on every project."”
Ashley DeLapp Interior Design - Modern, Maximalist Interior Design Studio
“"She is knowledgeable, precise, accommodating and has GREAT taste."”
House of Nomad Interior Design
“"They have some of the brightest colors and best designs in the market today."”
Land and Sky Designs
“"They made everything look super high end and custom for my lower budget."”
Amy Vermillion Interiors
“"I continue to her for help and inspiration as new projects come up."”
Georgia Street Design LLC
“"Beyond her talent, Meredith was lovely to work with;"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Charlotte studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.