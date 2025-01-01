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Interior Designers in Charlotte

Browse 18 verified interior design studios in Charlotte, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Charlotte

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Uptown Style Interiors

Uptown Style Interiors

Uptown Style Interiors

5.0(3)
"Brian listens and guides, which is a perfect combination."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
401 N Church St APT 201, Charlotte, NC 28202
CallSiteMaps
Hart White Interiors

Hart White Interiors

Hart White Interiors

5.0(157)
"They present creative design layouts and select all the finishing details!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1113 Greenwood Cliff, Charlotte, NC 28204
CallSiteMaps
New South Home

New South Home

New South Home

5.0(46)
"The team is professional, they stayed on time and within our budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
316 E Matthews St, Matthews, NC 28105
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Delphinium Design

Delphinium Design

Delphinium Design

5.0(26)
"She helped me create a beautiful master bathroom/closet."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Factory of Spaces

Factory of Spaces

Factory of Spaces

5.0(8)
"Cristy demonstrated creativity, attention to detail, and professionalism."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1026 Jay St b173, Charlotte, NC 28208
CallSiteMaps
Brooke Cole Interiors

Brooke Cole Interiors

Brooke Cole Interiors

5.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6707 Fairview Rd STE D, Charlotte, NC 28210
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Southpark Interiors

Southpark Interiors

Southpark Interiors

5.0(14)
"Great collaborative process and always responsive."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1101 Greenwood Cliff, Charlotte, NC 28204
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Bohemian Bungalow Design-Modern Eclectic Interior Design

Bohemian Bungalow Design-Modern Eclectic Interior Design

Bohemian Bungalow Design-Modern Eclectic Interior Design

4.8(17)
"Her use of color and eye for texture and scale is utter perfection."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4416 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
CallSiteMaps
Revira Interiors

Revira Interiors

Revira Interiors

4.7(279)
"They were on time and l was pleased with their work."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Dwell by Cheryl Interiors

Dwell by Cheryl Interiors

Dwell by Cheryl Interiors

4.9(14)
"Cheryl’s Dwell, one word to describe her design style, Awesome!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2459 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208
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lucy and company

lucy and company

lucy and company

4.5(8)
"She is crazy talented and everything in our house is so unique and stunning."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3004 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209
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Charlotte Lucas Interior Design

Charlotte Lucas Interior Design

Charlotte Lucas Interior Design

4.7(3)
"Five stars all the way!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2820 Selwyn Ave Suite 400B, Charlotte, NC 28209
CallSiteMaps
Emerald & Oak Design

Emerald & Oak Design

Emerald & Oak Design

5.0(24)
"Their design work, selections, and visions are flawless on every project."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4401 Barclay Downs Dr #132, Charlotte, NC 28209
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Ashley DeLapp Interior Design - Modern, Maximalist Interior Design Studio

Ashley DeLapp Interior Design - Modern, Maximalist Interior Design Studio

Ashley DeLapp Interior Design - Modern, Maximalist Interior Design Studio

5.0(11)
"She is knowledgeable, precise, accommodating and has GREAT taste."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
119 Brandywine Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
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House of Nomad Interior Design

House of Nomad Interior Design

House of Nomad Interior Design

5.0(21)
"They have some of the brightest colors and best designs in the market today."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
4401 Barclay Downs Dr #132, Charlotte, NC 28209
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Land and Sky Designs

Land and Sky Designs

Land and Sky Designs

5.0(13)
"They made everything look super high end and custom for my lower budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
110 Razades Wy, Charlotte, NC 28206
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Amy Vermillion Interiors

Amy Vermillion Interiors

Amy Vermillion Interiors

4.2(10)
"I continue to her for help and inspiration as new projects come up."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1935 Brunswick Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207
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Georgia Street Design LLC

Georgia Street Design LLC

Georgia Street Design LLC

5.0(27)
"Beyond her talent, Meredith was lovely to work with;"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2224 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC 28203
CallSiteMaps

Preview Charlotte Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Charlotte is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Charlotte interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Charlotte studio.

Are you affiliated with these Charlotte designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.