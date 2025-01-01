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Interior Designers in Cincinnati

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Cincinnati, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Cincinnati

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Designs On Madison

Designs On Madison

Designs On Madison

4.2(10)
"The studio is inside a charming 3 story house in East Walnut Hills."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1743 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206
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Interiors By Kurtinitis

Interiors By Kurtinitis

Interiors By Kurtinitis

4.2(5)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3561 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45226
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Winding Lane Interiors

Winding Lane Interiors

Winding Lane Interiors

5.0(12)
"They created magic in my home and I simply can’t wait to repeat the process!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3275 Erie Ave Suite A, Cincinnati, OH 45208
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Hoffman & Albers Interiors

Hoffman & Albers Interiors

Hoffman & Albers Interiors

5.0(13)
"Extensive designer only options, service oriented team!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2120 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208
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Kelly Clark Design

Kelly Clark Design

Kelly Clark Design

5.0(20)
"She listened to me and gave great advice in the design process."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Transformed Interiors - Cincinnati Interior Designer

Transformed Interiors - Cincinnati Interior Designer

Transformed Interiors - Cincinnati Interior Designer

5.0(14)
"She understood our vision, added her flair, and provided us our new home."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
9403 Kenwood Rd Suite A110, Cincinnati, OH 45242
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Linck Interiors

Linck Interiors

Linck Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1995 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208
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Reusch Interior Design

Reusch Interior Design

Reusch Interior Design

4.7(13)
"She nailed what we were looking for, customized the design plan to be “us”."
Specialty
Remodeler
Address
2705 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208
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Eye For Design Home Staging | Cincinnati

Eye For Design Home Staging | Cincinnati

Eye For Design Home Staging | Cincinnati

4.6(68)
"They were able to use pieces of my furniture in their design seamlessly."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Evolo Design

Evolo Design

Evolo Design

4.7(14)
"Their design is superb and ideas unique to our project."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
6912 Miami Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45243
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Nest Home Staging and Design

Nest Home Staging and Design

Nest Home Staging and Design

4.9(28)
"The staging was high-quality and showcased well the features of our home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1 Dexter Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45206
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Amy Youngblood Interiors

Amy Youngblood Interiors

Amy Youngblood Interiors

4.6(47)
"Amy’s expertise in impeccable design style made a lasting impact."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1420 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
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Jackie Barnes Design

Jackie Barnes Design

Jackie Barnes Design

4.6(24)
"I highly recommend Jackie to clients seeking interior design guidance!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4204 Plainville Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227
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Jackson Interiors

Jackson Interiors

Jackson Interiors

4.8(14)
"Susan has a wonderful eye for color, finishes, and style."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3030 Golden Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226
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RM Interiors

RM Interiors

RM Interiors

5.0(19)
"The result was a design that perfectly blends comfort and functionality."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
941 Monastery St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
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Preview Cincinnati Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Cincinnati is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Cincinnati interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Cincinnati studio.

Are you affiliated with these Cincinnati designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.