Interior Designers in Cincinnati

Designs On Madison
Designs On Madison
“"The studio is inside a charming 3 story house in East Walnut Hills."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 1743 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Cincinnati, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Designs On Madison
“"The studio is inside a charming 3 story house in East Walnut Hills."”
Interiors By Kurtinitis
Winding Lane Interiors
“"They created magic in my home and I simply can’t wait to repeat the process!"”
Hoffman & Albers Interiors
“"Extensive designer only options, service oriented team!"”
Kelly Clark Design
“"She listened to me and gave great advice in the design process."”
Transformed Interiors - Cincinnati Interior Designer
“"She understood our vision, added her flair, and provided us our new home."”
Linck Interiors
Reusch Interior Design
“"She nailed what we were looking for, customized the design plan to be “us”."”
Eye For Design Home Staging | Cincinnati
“"They were able to use pieces of my furniture in their design seamlessly."”
Evolo Design
“"Their design is superb and ideas unique to our project."”
Nest Home Staging and Design
“"The staging was high-quality and showcased well the features of our home."”
Amy Youngblood Interiors
“"Amy’s expertise in impeccable design style made a lasting impact."”
Jackie Barnes Design
“"I highly recommend Jackie to clients seeking interior design guidance!"”
Jackson Interiors
“"Susan has a wonderful eye for color, finishes, and style."”
RM Interiors
“"The result was a design that perfectly blends comfort and functionality."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Cincinnati studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.