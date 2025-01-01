Interior Designers in Cleveland

SMC Design
SMC Design
“"The work was coordinated and managed by them perfectly."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 1206 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH 44116
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Cleveland, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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SMC Design
“"The work was coordinated and managed by them perfectly."”
CNC Home & Design
“"She had great ideas and sent us a very thorough report after we met."”
Vocon
Desired Designs, LLC
“"Professional, quick, responsive, and creative."”
Jorge Castillo Design Inc.
Gem and Clay Interiors, LLC
“"Her home was beautifully decorated and showed such care to detail."”
Interiors By Andrew Blank
“"We had an amazing time and his work is too notch"”
Amonett Design Studio
“"When you meet with Rita, it is clear to see her extensive experience."”
Him&His Design
“"I love the signature candle and the stained glass."”
BLDC Design
Brightwater Interior Design
“"Claire and her team have guided us through each process and step seamlessly."”
American Interiors
DUCY DESIGN
“"I loved the design she created and my home is beautiful!"”
Lee Meier Interiors
“"Her decorating taste is amazing."”
Reflections Interior Design
“"She has impeccable taste, good ideas and professional design expertise."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Cleveland studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.