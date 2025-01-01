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Interior Designers in Cleveland

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Cleveland, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Cleveland

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SMC Design

SMC Design

SMC Design

4.8(17)
"The work was coordinated and managed by them perfectly."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1206 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH 44116
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CNC Home & Design

CNC Home & Design

CNC Home & Design

5.0(22)
"She had great ideas and sent us a very thorough report after we met."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Vocon

Vocon

Vocon

4.7(18)
Specialty
Architect
Address
3142 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115
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Desired Designs, LLC

Desired Designs, LLC

Desired Designs, LLC

5.0(18)
"Professional, quick, responsive, and creative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3620 Lee Rd Showroom, Shaker Heights, OH 44120
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Jorge Castillo Design Inc.

Jorge Castillo Design Inc.

Jorge Castillo Design Inc.

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
12200 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120
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Gem and Clay Interiors, LLC

Gem and Clay Interiors, LLC

Gem and Clay Interiors, LLC

5.0(10)
"Her home was beautifully decorated and showed such care to detail."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3451 Granger Rd, Akron, OH 44333
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Interiors By Andrew Blank

Interiors By Andrew Blank

Interiors By Andrew Blank

5.0(12)
"We had an amazing time and his work is too notch"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4685 State Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109
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Amonett Design Studio

Amonett Design Studio

Amonett Design Studio

5.0(8)
"When you meet with Rita, it is clear to see her extensive experience."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1900 Superior Ave E #217, Cleveland, OH 44114
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Him&His Design

Him&His Design

Him&His Design

4.9(10)
"I love the signature candle and the stained glass."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5900 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102
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BLDC Design

BLDC Design

BLDC Design

5.0(4)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
3235 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122
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Brightwater Interior Design

Brightwater Interior Design

Brightwater Interior Design

5.0(4)
"Claire and her team have guided us through each process and step seamlessly."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3467 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
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American Interiors

American Interiors

American Interiors

5.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1001 Lakeside Ave E #150, Cleveland, OH 44114
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DUCY DESIGN

DUCY DESIGN

DUCY DESIGN

5.0(10)
"I loved the design she created and my home is beautiful!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
25043 Tricia Dr, Westlake, OH 44145
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Lee Meier Interiors

Lee Meier Interiors

Lee Meier Interiors

4.7(15)
"Her decorating taste is amazing."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
19885 Detroit Rd Suite 308, Rocky River, OH 44116
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Reflections Interior Design

Reflections Interior Design

Reflections Interior Design

5.0(14)
"She has impeccable taste, good ideas and professional design expertise."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
24262 Broadway Ave, Oakwood, OH 44146
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Preview Cleveland Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Cleveland is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Cleveland interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Cleveland studio.

Are you affiliated with these Cleveland designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.