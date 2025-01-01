Interior Designers in Coventry

DesignDoor
DesignDoor
“"Lovely to work with during the entire process!"”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- New Union St, Coventry CV1 2NT, United Kingdom
Browse 8 verified interior design studios in Coventry, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
Test any Coventry design style in 30 seconds
AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.
DesignDoor
“"Lovely to work with during the entire process!"”
Purrfect Interiors
Squiffy Mill Interiors
“"We couldn’t have been happier , the finishing touches were incredible."”
MD Interior Design Services Coventry
Olliver Design Studio
“"Sophie is fantastic - friendly, knowledgeable and very diligent."”
Hus Interiors
“"I have the living room I was after and would highly recommend her services!"”
P A Interior Design
“"She came up with a great design."”
Black Ivy Design
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Coventry studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.