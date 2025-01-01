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Interior Designers in Coventry

Browse 8 verified interior design studios in Coventry, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Coventry

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DesignDoor

DesignDoor

DesignDoor

5.0(1)
"Lovely to work with during the entire process!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
New Union St, Coventry CV1 2NT, United Kingdom
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Purrfect Interiors

Purrfect Interiors

Purrfect Interiors

4.7(3)
Specialty
Curtain supplier and maker
Address
110 Berkeley Rd S, Earlsdon, Coventry CV5 6EE, United Kingdom
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Squiffy Mill Interiors

Squiffy Mill Interiors

Squiffy Mill Interiors

5.0(8)
"We couldn’t have been happier , the finishing touches were incredible."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
MD Interior Design Services Coventry

MD Interior Design Services Coventry

MD Interior Design Services Coventry

5.0(3)
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Olliver Design Studio

Olliver Design Studio

Olliver Design Studio

5.0(2)
"Sophie is fantastic - friendly, knowledgeable and very diligent."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2 Gorseway, Coventry CV5 8BJ, United Kingdom
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Hus Interiors

Hus Interiors

Hus Interiors

5.0(4)
"I have the living room I was after and would highly recommend her services!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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P A Interior Design

P A Interior Design

P A Interior Design

4.6(16)
"She came up with a great design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
69 Albany Rd, Earlsdon, Coventry CV5 6JR, United Kingdom
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Black Ivy Design

Black Ivy Design

Black Ivy Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Design agency
Address
111 New Union St, Coventry CV1 2NT, United Kingdom
CallSiteMaps

Preview Coventry Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Coventry is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Coventry interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Coventry studio.

Are you affiliated with these Coventry designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.