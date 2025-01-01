Find Designers

Interior Designers in Dallas

Browse 19 verified interior design studios in Dallas, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Dallas

Test any Dallas design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Baker Design Group

Baker Design Group

Baker Design Group

4.8(26)
"Their attention to detail is impeccable and high-quality."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2911 Turtle Creek Blvd # 300, Dallas, TX 75219
CallSiteMaps
The Design Shop

The Design Shop

The Design Shop

5.0(31)
"The Design Shop is an amazing team of professionals providing quality work."
Specialty
Architect
Address
9850 N Central Expy Suite 120A, Dallas, TX 75231
CallSiteMaps
Nicole Arnold Interiors

Nicole Arnold Interiors

Nicole Arnold Interiors

5.0(41)
"We completely recommend her professionalism and design guidance to anyone."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
13355 Noel Rd Ste #1100, Dallas, TX 75240
CallSiteMaps
K-SAMONE & CO

K-SAMONE & CO

K-SAMONE & CO

5.0(31)
"She cares for her crews and values our recommendations, work, and time."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
4131 N Central Expy Suite 900, Dallas, TX 75204
CallSiteMaps
Chambers Interiors & Associates Inc.

Chambers Interiors & Associates Inc.

Chambers Interiors & Associates Inc.

4.9(27)
"She and her staff are extremely easy to work with and have brilliant ideas."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2030 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
CallSiteMaps
Flawless Spaces Interior Design

Flawless Spaces Interior Design

Flawless Spaces Interior Design

5.0(23)
"Flawless Spaces did an amazing job on my new home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4131 N Central Expy STE 969, Dallas, TX 75204
CallSiteMaps
Dallas Design Group Interiors

Dallas Design Group Interiors

Dallas Design Group Interiors

4.5(14)
"A wonderful experience and I would definitely work with them again."
Specialty
Furniture wholesaler
Address
1407 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
CallSiteMaps
Emily Summers Design Associates

Emily Summers Design Associates

Emily Summers Design Associates

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4639 Insurance Ln, Dallas, TX 75205
CallSiteMaps
Amy's Interiors

Amy's Interiors

Amy's Interiors

5.0(11)
"Amy and her design team are so creative and resourceful."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1414 Slocum St, Dallas, TX 75207
CallSiteMaps
Layered Dimensions Interior Design

Layered Dimensions Interior Design

Layered Dimensions Interior Design

4.1(9)
"Her designs were detailed and on point."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6600 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy #195, Dallas, TX 75240
CallSiteMaps
Dave Johnson Interiors

Dave Johnson Interiors

Dave Johnson Interiors

5.0(16)
"Dave Johnson of Dave Johnson Interiors has truly transformed our home!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
534 Woolsey Dr, Dallas, TX 75224
CallSiteMaps
Mary Anne Smiley Interiors LLC

Mary Anne Smiley Interiors LLC

Mary Anne Smiley Interiors LLC

4.6(12)
"She is a visionary like none we’ve worked with previously."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
6215 Royal Crest Dr, Dallas, TX 75230
CallSiteMaps
Studio 11 Design

Studio 11 Design

Studio 11 Design

4.9(10)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2036 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75201
CallSiteMaps
Brittany Lyons Interiors

Brittany Lyons Interiors

Brittany Lyons Interiors

5.0(21)
"She listened to my ideas and integrated then into the design."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1300 S Polk St Suite 166, Dallas, TX 75224
CallSiteMaps
Nuance Interiors LLC

Nuance Interiors LLC

Nuance Interiors LLC

4.7(14)
"Nuance Interiors does an exceptional job from start to finish."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
4320 Main St Suite 115, Dallas, TX 75226
CallSiteMaps
Beyond Interior Design

Beyond Interior Design

Beyond Interior Design

4.2(35)
"They have an amazing touch on design and an eye for style!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3500 Maple Ave Suite 1020, Dallas, TX 75219
CallSiteMaps
Pulp Design Studios

Pulp Design Studios

Pulp Design Studios

5.0(6)
"They are creative, laid back, utterly professional, and well organized."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2321 Beatrice St Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75208
CallSiteMaps
A Well Dressed Home

A Well Dressed Home

A Well Dressed Home

4.9(124)
"Their design work is impeccable and a true reflection of our taste."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2135 Farrington St, Dallas, TX 75207
CallSiteMaps
BGI Design, LLC

BGI Design, LLC

BGI Design, LLC

5.0(21)
"Amy and her team transformed our space into something beautiful!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3440 Sojourn Dr Apt 100, Carrollton, TX 75006
CallSiteMaps

Preview Dallas Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Dallas is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Dallas interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Dallas studio.

Are you affiliated with these Dallas designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.