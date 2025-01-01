Interior Designers in Dallas

Baker Design Group
Baker Design Group
“"Their attention to detail is impeccable and high-quality."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 2911 Turtle Creek Blvd # 300, Dallas, TX 75219
Browse 19 verified interior design studios in Dallas, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Baker Design Group
“"Their attention to detail is impeccable and high-quality."”
The Design Shop
“"The Design Shop is an amazing team of professionals providing quality work."”
Nicole Arnold Interiors
“"We completely recommend her professionalism and design guidance to anyone."”
K-SAMONE & CO
“"She cares for her crews and values our recommendations, work, and time."”
Chambers Interiors & Associates Inc.
“"She and her staff are extremely easy to work with and have brilliant ideas."”
Flawless Spaces Interior Design
“"Flawless Spaces did an amazing job on my new home."”
Dallas Design Group Interiors
“"A wonderful experience and I would definitely work with them again."”
Emily Summers Design Associates
Amy's Interiors
“"Amy and her design team are so creative and resourceful."”
Layered Dimensions Interior Design
“"Her designs were detailed and on point."”
Dave Johnson Interiors
“"Dave Johnson of Dave Johnson Interiors has truly transformed our home!"”
Mary Anne Smiley Interiors LLC
“"She is a visionary like none we’ve worked with previously."”
Studio 11 Design
Brittany Lyons Interiors
“"She listened to my ideas and integrated then into the design."”
Nuance Interiors LLC
“"Nuance Interiors does an exceptional job from start to finish."”
Beyond Interior Design
“"They have an amazing touch on design and an eye for style!"”
Pulp Design Studios
“"They are creative, laid back, utterly professional, and well organized."”
A Well Dressed Home
“"Their design work is impeccable and a true reflection of our taste."”
BGI Design, LLC
“"Amy and her team transformed our space into something beautiful!"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Dallas studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.