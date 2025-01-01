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Interior Designers in Edinburgh

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Edinburgh, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Edinburgh

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BRIC Interiors

BRIC Interiors

BRIC Interiors

4.9(34)
"They were very easy to work with, and their design style is beautiful."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
15 Howe St, Edinburgh EH3 6TE, United Kingdom
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SPLINTR

SPLINTR

SPLINTR

5.0(28)
"The team did a complete design/fit out of our new shop on Leith Walk."
Specialty
Shopfitter
Address
4a Carron Pl, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7RE, United Kingdom
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Onyx Interiors Edinburgh

Onyx Interiors Edinburgh

Onyx Interiors Edinburgh

5.0(5)
"Love my cushions, stools & throws which Emma & Katy advised on and sourced."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Edinburgh EH10 4JT, United Kingdom
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Studio So

Studio So

Studio So

4.7(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
39 Commercial St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6JD, United Kingdom
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SE Interiors

SE Interiors

SE Interiors

5.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Edinburgh EH10 5QE, United Kingdom
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Bryce McKenzie Design

Bryce McKenzie Design

Bryce McKenzie Design

4.8(19)
"Really imaginative suggestions about textures and colours- thank you!"
Specialty
Curtain supplier and maker
Address
12 N W Circus Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6SX, United Kingdom
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Jane Perfect Interiors

Jane Perfect Interiors

Jane Perfect Interiors

5.0(19)
"She really got what I wanted and delivered it beyond any expectations."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
The North Quarter, Craigleith Suite, 496 Ferry Rd., Edinburgh EH5 2DL, United Kingdom
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Studio Bowerbridge (previously Style Your Spaces)

Studio Bowerbridge (previously Style Your Spaces)

Studio Bowerbridge (previously Style Your Spaces)

5.0(37)
"Katie is a most professional, talented and engaging designer."
Specialty
Consultant
Address
13 Cargil Terrace, Edinburgh EH5 3ND, United Kingdom
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Fantoush

Fantoush

Fantoush

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4 S Trinity Rd, Edinburgh EH5 3NR, United Kingdom
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Malcolm Duffin Design

Malcolm Duffin Design

Malcolm Duffin Design

5.0(11)
"Malcolm and Sarah are incredibly talented and brilliant at what they do."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
114 St Stephen St, Edinburgh EH3 5AD, United Kingdom
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EDINteriors

EDINteriors

EDINteriors

5.0(7)
"Her creativity and attention to detail is exceptional."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Buckingham Terrace, Edinburgh EH4 3AD, United Kingdom
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Robertson Lindsay Interiors

Robertson Lindsay Interiors

Robertson Lindsay Interiors

5.0(11)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7 Dundonald St, Edinburgh EH3 6RX, United Kingdom
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Lally Walford Interiors

Lally Walford Interiors

Lally Walford Interiors

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4 Old Tolbooth Wynd, Edinburgh EH8 8EQ, United Kingdom
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Ian Smith Design

Ian Smith Design

Ian Smith Design

5.0(2)
"Without question, the best interior designer in Scotland."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6 Summer Pl, Inverleith Row, Edinburgh EH3 5NR, United Kingdom
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MAGDA INTERIORS

MAGDA INTERIORS

MAGDA INTERIORS

5.0(8)
"Her flair for design, enthusiasm and attention to detail cannot be faulted."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1c W Harbour Rd, Edinburgh EH5 1PH, United Kingdom
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Ampersand Interiors

Ampersand Interiors

Ampersand Interiors

4.8(8)
"They are very creative, organised and have a fine eye for detail."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
73 Dublin St, Edinburgh EH3 6NS, United Kingdom
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Preview Edinburgh Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Edinburgh is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Edinburgh interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Edinburgh studio.

Are you affiliated with these Edinburgh designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.