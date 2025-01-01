Interior Designers in Edinburgh

BRIC Interiors
BRIC Interiors
“"They were very easy to work with, and their design style is beautiful."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 15 Howe St, Edinburgh EH3 6TE, United Kingdom
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Edinburgh, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
Test any Edinburgh design style in 30 seconds
AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.
BRIC Interiors
“"They were very easy to work with, and their design style is beautiful."”
SPLINTR
“"The team did a complete design/fit out of our new shop on Leith Walk."”
Onyx Interiors Edinburgh
“"Love my cushions, stools & throws which Emma & Katy advised on and sourced."”
Studio So
SE Interiors
Bryce McKenzie Design
“"Really imaginative suggestions about textures and colours- thank you!"”
Jane Perfect Interiors
“"She really got what I wanted and delivered it beyond any expectations."”
Studio Bowerbridge (previously Style Your Spaces)
“"Katie is a most professional, talented and engaging designer."”
Fantoush
Malcolm Duffin Design
“"Malcolm and Sarah are incredibly talented and brilliant at what they do."”
EDINteriors
“"Her creativity and attention to detail is exceptional."”
Robertson Lindsay Interiors
Lally Walford Interiors
Ian Smith Design
“"Without question, the best interior designer in Scotland."”
MAGDA INTERIORS
“"Her flair for design, enthusiasm and attention to detail cannot be faulted."”
Ampersand Interiors
“"They are very creative, organised and have a fine eye for detail."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Edinburgh studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.