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Interior Designers in Edmonton

Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Edmonton, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Edmonton

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RAVEN SPACES Interior Design & Construction

RAVEN SPACES Interior Design & Construction

RAVEN SPACES Interior Design & Construction

4.9(51)
"She does a fantasic job of blending vintage and modern furniture and decor."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Edmonton Interior Design Savants

Edmonton Interior Design Savants

Edmonton Interior Design Savants

4.7(15)
"Repaired ceiling stains, looks amazing!"
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
Mid City Manor, 10250 118 St NW 302 B, Edmonton, AB T5K 1Y5, Canada
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Bold Interior Design Inc

Bold Interior Design Inc

Bold Interior Design Inc

5.0(11)
"Troy from bold design is absolutely amazing to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
14032 23 Ave NW #338, Edmonton, AB T6R 3L6, Canada
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FLIS Interior Design

FLIS Interior Design

FLIS Interior Design

5.0(20)
"Would 10/10 recommend to someone!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Dragon Seed Interior Design Inc.

Dragon Seed Interior Design Inc.

Dragon Seed Interior Design Inc.

4.6(11)
"They helped us with color matching and made some great suggestions."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4610a 101 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5G9, Canada
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Do-Up Design - Edmonton and Surrounding areas , Home Staging and Interior Design Consulting

Do-Up Design - Edmonton and Surrounding areas , Home Staging and Interior Design Consulting

Do-Up Design - Edmonton and Surrounding areas , Home Staging and Interior Design Consulting

5.0(10)
"Tanyia was professional and gave realistic, sensible staging advice."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
9707 95 St, Edmonton, AB T6C 3X8, Canada
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Jostar Interiors Ltd

Jostar Interiors Ltd

Jostar Interiors Ltd

4.4(34)
"Their crew was professional, skilled, and attentive to detail."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
5538 Calgary Trl NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 4K1, Canada
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MoJo Design Inc

MoJo Design Inc

MoJo Design Inc

4.8(18)
"These designers have impeccable taste, and create amazing spaces with ease!"
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
MacPhee Interiors Inc.

MacPhee Interiors Inc.

MacPhee Interiors Inc.

5.0(57)
"She created us a beautiful space that we couldn’t have imagined on our own."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Tailored Interior Inc

Tailored Interior Inc

Tailored Interior Inc

4.8(73)
"Aness from Tailored Interior turned our home into a masterpiece."
Specialty
Furniture rental service
Address
10235 184 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2J4, Canada
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Revolving Rooms Interior Design Inc.

Revolving Rooms Interior Design Inc.

Revolving Rooms Interior Design Inc.

5.0(10)
"Quality of products and workmanship were top notch!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
9752 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1C3, Canada
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Wolf Willow Collective - Interior Design

Wolf Willow Collective - Interior Design

Wolf Willow Collective - Interior Design

5.0(18)
"Her design work was brilliant, detailed and matched our vision."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Distinct Interior Design

Distinct Interior Design

Distinct Interior Design

5.0(8)
"She worked really closely with us on our house design."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10056 164 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5P 4Y3, Canada
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AMR Interior Design and Drafting Ltd.

AMR Interior Design and Drafting Ltd.

AMR Interior Design and Drafting Ltd.

5.0(28)
"Her expertise, creativity, and dedication are unparalleled."
Specialty
Construction company
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Jennifer Jordan Licensed Interior Design

Jennifer Jordan Licensed Interior Design

Jennifer Jordan Licensed Interior Design

5.0(24)
"I am in awe of how they can transform a vision into a stunning reality."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10977 125 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5M 0L9, Canada
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CKDESIGN Licensed Interior Design Inc.

CKDESIGN Licensed Interior Design Inc.

CKDESIGN Licensed Interior Design Inc.

5.0(35)
"Very good at what they do with no compromise on details/quality."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10526 124 St #202, Edmonton, AB T5N 1R9, Canada
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Sovereign Style Interiors

Sovereign Style Interiors

Sovereign Style Interiors

4.9(24)
"So happy with the outcome, the entire house looks absolutely gorgeous."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps

Preview Edmonton Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Edmonton is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Edmonton interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Edmonton studio.

Are you affiliated with these Edmonton designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.