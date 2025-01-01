Interior Designers in Edmonton

RAVEN SPACES Interior Design & Construction
RAVEN SPACES Interior Design & Construction
“"She does a fantasic job of blending vintage and modern furniture and decor."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Edmonton, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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RAVEN SPACES Interior Design & Construction
“"She does a fantasic job of blending vintage and modern furniture and decor."”
Edmonton Interior Design Savants
“"Repaired ceiling stains, looks amazing!"”
Bold Interior Design Inc
“"Troy from bold design is absolutely amazing to work with."”
FLIS Interior Design
“"Would 10/10 recommend to someone!"”
Dragon Seed Interior Design Inc.
“"They helped us with color matching and made some great suggestions."”
Do-Up Design - Edmonton and Surrounding areas , Home Staging and Interior Design Consulting
“"Tanyia was professional and gave realistic, sensible staging advice."”
Jostar Interiors Ltd
“"Their crew was professional, skilled, and attentive to detail."”
MoJo Design Inc
“"These designers have impeccable taste, and create amazing spaces with ease!"”
MacPhee Interiors Inc.
“"She created us a beautiful space that we couldn’t have imagined on our own."”
Tailored Interior Inc
“"Aness from Tailored Interior turned our home into a masterpiece."”
Revolving Rooms Interior Design Inc.
“"Quality of products and workmanship were top notch!"”
Wolf Willow Collective - Interior Design
“"Her design work was brilliant, detailed and matched our vision."”
Distinct Interior Design
“"She worked really closely with us on our house design."”
AMR Interior Design and Drafting Ltd.
“"Her expertise, creativity, and dedication are unparalleled."”
Jennifer Jordan Licensed Interior Design
“"I am in awe of how they can transform a vision into a stunning reality."”
CKDESIGN Licensed Interior Design Inc.
“"Very good at what they do with no compromise on details/quality."”
Sovereign Style Interiors
“"So happy with the outcome, the entire house looks absolutely gorgeous."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Edmonton studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.