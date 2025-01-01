Interior Designers in El Paso

Elizama Interiors
Elizama Interiors
“"She’s a delight to work with!"”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 10 verified interior design studios in El Paso, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Elizama Interiors
“"She’s a delight to work with!"”
Co-Define Studio
“"She listened to my inspirations and budget and magically put it together."”
Nieman Interiors
“"If you encounter any issues, I recommend speaking directly with him."”
Katie Postel Interiors
“"She helped us design a new kitchen island which turned out wonderfully."”
LP Interior Design
“"Lorraine transformed my house to the home of my dreams."”
high life
Guerra's Interiors & Art
“"She adhered to the timeline I gave her and was very professional!"”
Domum Interiors | Design Service
“"He is an incredible Interior Designer that provides Quality work"”
Chiaroscuro Interior Decorator
“"they transformed it into a home that perfectly reflects my lifestyle."”
Design by Roselle
“"Beyond execution, their design input was outstanding."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a El Paso studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.