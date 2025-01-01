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Interior Designers in El Paso

Browse 10 verified interior design studios in El Paso, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in El Paso

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Elizama Interiors

Elizama Interiors

Elizama Interiors

5.0(5)
"She’s a delight to work with!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Co-Define Studio

Co-Define Studio

Co-Define Studio

5.0(12)
"She listened to my inspirations and budget and magically put it together."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Nieman Interiors

Nieman Interiors

Nieman Interiors

3.3(6)
"If you encounter any issues, I recommend speaking directly with him."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
11233 Rojas Dr, El Paso, TX 79935
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Katie Postel Interiors

Katie Postel Interiors

Katie Postel Interiors

5.0(2)
"She helped us design a new kitchen island which turned out wonderfully."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7470 Wooden Nickel Dr, El Paso, TX 79911
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LP Interior Design

LP Interior Design

LP Interior Design

4.7(15)
"Lorraine transformed my house to the home of my dreams."
Specialty
Service establishment
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high life

high life

high life

4.4(7)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
214 W Franklin Ave, El Paso, TX 79901
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Guerra's Interiors & Art

Guerra's Interiors & Art

Guerra's Interiors & Art

5.0(2)
"She adhered to the timeline I gave her and was very professional!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6149 Bandolero Dr, El Paso, TX 79912
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Domum Interiors | Design Service

Domum Interiors | Design Service

Domum Interiors | Design Service

5.0(7)
"He is an incredible Interior Designer that provides Quality work"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Chiaroscuro Interior Decorator

Chiaroscuro Interior Decorator

Chiaroscuro Interior Decorator

4.8(25)
"they transformed it into a home that perfectly reflects my lifestyle."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6006 N Mesa St Suite 405, El Paso, TX 79912
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Design by Roselle

Design by Roselle

Design by Roselle

5.0(22)
"Beyond execution, their design input was outstanding."
Specialty
Cabinet maker
Address
5857 N Mesa St Suite 12, El Paso, TX 79912
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Preview El Paso Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in El Paso is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these El Paso interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a El Paso studio.

Are you affiliated with these El Paso designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.