Find Designers

Interior Designers in Fort Worth

Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Fort Worth, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Fort Worth

Test any Fort Worth design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Pressley Design & Co - Decorating Den Interiors

Pressley Design & Co - Decorating Den Interiors

Pressley Design & Co - Decorating Den Interiors

5.0(42)
"Her vision transformed our bath into a masterpiece."
Specialty
Furniture accessories
Address
4784 Benbrook Blvd, Benbrook, TX 76116
CallSiteMaps
Modern Design Collective

Modern Design Collective

Modern Design Collective

4.9(39)
"Within hours, they transformed the look of our house completely."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3201 May St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
CallSiteMaps
Jessica McIntyre Interiors

Jessica McIntyre Interiors

Jessica McIntyre Interiors

5.0(3)
"Amazing designers !"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4704 Bryce Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
CallSiteMaps
Semmelmann Interiors

Semmelmann Interiors

Semmelmann Interiors

5.0(123)
"Impeccable style, trend-setting design, flawless execution."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
4374 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
CallSiteMaps
Klopp Interiors

Klopp Interiors

Klopp Interiors

5.0(11)
"Their attention to detail is second to none;"
Specialty
Architectural designer
CallSiteMaps
Urbanology Designs

Urbanology Designs

Urbanology Designs

5.0(62)
"They are extremely creative, professional and organized."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
8300 Starnes Rd, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
CallSiteMaps
Where The Heart Is Designs

Where The Heart Is Designs

Where The Heart Is Designs

5.0(36)
"They exceeded mine and my clients expectations with their quality of work."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
11255 Camp Bowie W Blvd #101, Aledo, TX 76008
CallSiteMaps
Paxton Place Interior Design

Paxton Place Interior Design

Paxton Place Interior Design

5.0(25)
"They walked me through the 18 month project every step of the way."
Specialty
Consultant
Address
7404 Calmont Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116
CallSiteMaps
Kellyn Dean Interior Design

Kellyn Dean Interior Design

Kellyn Dean Interior Design

4.7(18)
"Attention to detail, beautiful design, fabulous to work with!"
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
120 St Louis Ave Suite #137, Fort Worth, TX 76104
CallSiteMaps
J. House & Co.

J. House & Co.

J. House & Co.

4.8(14)
"Attentive to every detail and create timeless magic."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
101 Nursery Ln Suite #240, Fort Worth, TX 76114
CallSiteMaps
Shannan Bower Interiors

Shannan Bower Interiors

Shannan Bower Interiors

5.0(15)
"She was thoughtful, detailed, organized and has an amazing personality."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4711 Camp Bowie Blvd Suite B, Fort Worth, TX 76107
CallSiteMaps
MASH Habitat Interiors

MASH Habitat Interiors

MASH Habitat Interiors

4.8(16)
"Melanie works with a wide range of budgets and has excellent communication."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
440 S Main St Suite A, Fort Worth, TX 76104
CallSiteMaps
Conscience Led Design Group

Conscience Led Design Group

Conscience Led Design Group

5.0(16)
"Het design was fabulous and she stayed within my budget."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2694 Gravel Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76118
CallSiteMaps

Preview Fort Worth Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Fort Worth is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Fort Worth interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Fort Worth studio.

Are you affiliated with these Fort Worth designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.