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Interior Designers in Fresno

Browse 9 verified interior design studios in Fresno, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Fresno

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Wonder Haus Design Studio - Interior Designer Fresno

Wonder Haus Design Studio - Interior Designer Fresno

Wonder Haus Design Studio - Interior Designer Fresno

5.0(4)
"she took my ideas and went even beyond expectations!"
Specialty
Service establishment
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Katie Mendrin Design

Katie Mendrin Design

Katie Mendrin Design

5.0(8)
"She was always prompt, prepared, and had fantastic ideas."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
620 W Cromwell Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93711
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MKLA Creative Design Studios

MKLA Creative Design Studios

MKLA Creative Design Studios

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7166 N Fruit Ave APT 114, Fresno, CA 93711
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Wonderful Home Staging

Wonderful Home Staging

Wonderful Home Staging

5.0(9)
"She is knowledgeable, professional, patient, and a joy to work with."
Specialty
Service establishment
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EP Design Studio

EP Design Studio

EP Design Studio

5.0(8)
"Ellen provided an excellent design consultation for our new home."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Wanderluxe Interiors

Wanderluxe Interiors

Wanderluxe Interiors

4.7(12)
"She was able to design a project of mine to exactly how I pictured."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Stephanie Catron Interior Design

Stephanie Catron Interior Design

Stephanie Catron Interior Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5528 N Palm Ave #100, Fresno, CA 93704
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Classic Interior Designs, inc.

Classic Interior Designs, inc.

Classic Interior Designs, inc.

5.0(5)
"Geri chose the perfect colors and guided us on brick and shingle placement."
Specialty
Blinds shop
Address
323 W Cromwell Ave, Fresno, CA 93711
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Elements Design Studios

Elements Design Studios

Elements Design Studios

Specialty
Picture frame shop
Address
1452 W Minarets Ave, Fresno, CA 93711
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Preview Fresno Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Fresno is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Fresno interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Fresno studio.

Are you affiliated with these Fresno designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.