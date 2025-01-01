Interior Designers in Fresno

Wonder Haus Design Studio - Interior Designer Fresno
Wonder Haus Design Studio - Interior Designer Fresno
“"she took my ideas and went even beyond expectations!"”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 9 verified interior design studios in Fresno, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Wonder Haus Design Studio - Interior Designer Fresno
“"she took my ideas and went even beyond expectations!"”
Katie Mendrin Design
“"She was always prompt, prepared, and had fantastic ideas."”
MKLA Creative Design Studios
Wonderful Home Staging
“"She is knowledgeable, professional, patient, and a joy to work with."”
EP Design Studio
“"Ellen provided an excellent design consultation for our new home."”
Wanderluxe Interiors
“"She was able to design a project of mine to exactly how I pictured."”
Stephanie Catron Interior Design
Classic Interior Designs, inc.
“"Geri chose the perfect colors and guided us on brick and shingle placement."”
Elements Design Studios
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Fresno studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.