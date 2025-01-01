Interior Designers in Glasgow

Julia Clare Interiors Ltd
Julia Clare Interiors Ltd
“"I cannot recommend Julia Clare Interiors Ltd highly enough."”
- Specialty
- Art studio
- Address
- 4 The Crescent, Busby, Glasgow G76 8HT, United Kingdom
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Glasgow, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Julia Clare Interiors Ltd
“"I cannot recommend Julia Clare Interiors Ltd highly enough."”
KGM Interiors
“"She has held our hands, literally, through every step of the design process."”
Interior Space Design
“"Amazing value for money, no delays and the most beautifully perfect finish."”
Homes & Interiors
“"Fabulous blinds and decor purchased which make my home look amazing xxx"”
Arch Interiors
“"When she sent me project I felt like she read my mind."”
Habitus Design Ltd
Chelsea Mclaine
Julia Hoffmann Interiors
“"Amazing shop with loads of cool alternative home decorations."”
Graven
Catherine Henderson Design Ltd
Bespoke Design & Interiors Ltd
“"This was a very precious project to me and the girls did a fantastic job."”
Noya Design Studio
“"They will strive for value while not sacrificing quality or style."”
Anne Interiors
“"Anne took the time to really consider our budget and preferences."”
Fotheringham Interiors
Studio LBI
“"Not overpowering, just lovely to have in the background."”
Scarinish Studio
“"I recommend Scarinish 100% for a standout interior above the rest."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Glasgow studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.