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Interior Designers in Glasgow

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Glasgow, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Glasgow

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Julia Clare Interiors Ltd

Julia Clare Interiors Ltd

Julia Clare Interiors Ltd

5.0(6)
"I cannot recommend Julia Clare Interiors Ltd highly enough."
Specialty
Art studio
Address
4 The Crescent, Busby, Glasgow G76 8HT, United Kingdom
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KGM Interiors

KGM Interiors

KGM Interiors

5.0(12)
"She has held our hands, literally, through every step of the design process."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Newlands, Glasgow G43 2EG, United Kingdom
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Interior Space Design

Interior Space Design

Interior Space Design

5.0(39)
"Amazing value for money, no delays and the most beautifully perfect finish."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
10 Arran Dr, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1QU, United Kingdom
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Homes & Interiors

Homes & Interiors

Homes & Interiors

4.8(6)
"Fabulous blinds and decor purchased which make my home look amazing xxx"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
112 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TB, United Kingdom
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Arch Interiors

Arch Interiors

Arch Interiors

5.0(12)
"When she sent me project I felt like she read my mind."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
20-23 Woodside Pl, Glasgow G3 7QL, United Kingdom
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Habitus Design Ltd

Habitus Design Ltd

Habitus Design Ltd

4.9(9)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Chelsea Mclaine

Chelsea Mclaine

Chelsea Mclaine

5.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
76 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9UT, United Kingdom
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Julia Hoffmann Interiors

Julia Hoffmann Interiors

Julia Hoffmann Interiors

5.0(2)
"Amazing shop with loads of cool alternative home decorations."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
66 Lauderdale Gardens, Glasgow G12 9QW, United Kingdom
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Graven

Graven

Graven

5.0(3)
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
175 Albion St, Glasgow G1 1RU, United Kingdom
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Catherine Henderson Design Ltd

Catherine Henderson Design Ltd

Catherine Henderson Design Ltd

4.0(6)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
16 Kildrostan St, Glasgow G41 4LU, United Kingdom
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Bespoke Design & Interiors Ltd

Bespoke Design & Interiors Ltd

Bespoke Design & Interiors Ltd

5.0(28)
"This was a very precious project to me and the girls did a fantastic job."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
277 Clarkston Rd, Muirend, Glasgow G44 3DT, United Kingdom
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Noya Design Studio

Noya Design Studio

Noya Design Studio

5.0(9)
"They will strive for value while not sacrificing quality or style."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
200 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4HG, United Kingdom
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Anne Interiors

Anne Interiors

Anne Interiors

5.0(20)
"Anne took the time to really consider our budget and preferences."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Falloch Rd, Milngavie, Glasgow G62 7RR, United Kingdom
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Fotheringham Interiors

Fotheringham Interiors

Fotheringham Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2 Clairmont Gardens, Glasgow G3 7LW, United Kingdom
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Studio LBI

Studio LBI

Studio LBI

5.0(4)
"Not overpowering, just lovely to have in the background."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Tobacco Merchants House, 42 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT, United Kingdom
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Scarinish Studio

Scarinish Studio

Scarinish Studio

4.4(5)
"I recommend Scarinish 100% for a standout interior above the rest."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Preview Glasgow Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Glasgow is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Glasgow interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Glasgow studio.

Are you affiliated with these Glasgow designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.