Interior Designers in Halifax

wall2floorart (former farahwalldesign)
wall2floorart (former farahwalldesign)
“"She provided samples ahead of time and listened closely to our requests."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 7 verified interior design studios in Halifax, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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wall2floorart (former farahwalldesign)
“"She provided samples ahead of time and listened closely to our requests."”
Joy with Honey Artful Living
“"Ryan is passionate about the work, meticulous, and truly customer-focused."”
Design 360 Inc
Fine Interiors
“"... our new kitchen and would confidently recommend Fine Interiors."”
Charlotte Interiors: Home Staging & Interior Decorating
Staged for Upsell
Tower Interiors Ltd
“"They listen to their clients and deliver on what they promise."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Halifax studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.