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Interior Designers in Halifax

Browse 7 verified interior design studios in Halifax, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Halifax

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wall2floorart (former farahwalldesign)

wall2floorart (former farahwalldesign)

wall2floorart (former farahwalldesign)

5.0(16)
"She provided samples ahead of time and listened closely to our requests."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Joy with Honey Artful Living

Joy with Honey Artful Living

Joy with Honey Artful Living

5.0(7)
"Ryan is passionate about the work, meticulous, and truly customer-focused."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Design 360 Inc

Design 360 Inc

Design 360 Inc

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Malt Plant, 1496 Lower Water St #205, Halifax, NS B3J 1R9, Canada
CallSiteMaps
Fine Interiors

Fine Interiors

Fine Interiors

5.0(5)
"... our new kitchen and would confidently recommend Fine Interiors."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Charlotte Interiors: Home Staging & Interior Decorating

Charlotte Interiors: Home Staging & Interior Decorating

Charlotte Interiors: Home Staging & Interior Decorating

5.0(3)
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Staged for Upsell

Staged for Upsell

Staged for Upsell

4.9(8)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Purdy's Wharf Tower 1, 1959 Upper Water St Suite 1301, Halifax, NS B3J 3N2, Canada
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Tower Interiors Ltd

Tower Interiors Ltd

Tower Interiors Ltd

4.9(9)
"They listen to their clients and deliver on what they promise."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
51 Laurentide Dr, Halifax, NS B3M 2M9, Canada
CallSiteMaps

Preview Halifax Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Halifax is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Halifax interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Halifax studio.

Are you affiliated with these Halifax designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.