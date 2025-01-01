Interior Designers in Hamilton

Niche for Design inc.
Niche for Design inc.
“"She went above and beyond to ensure my vision was not only met but exceeded."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 370 Main St E Unit 301, Hamilton, ON L8N 1J6, Canada
Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Hamilton, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Niche for Design inc.
“"She went above and beyond to ensure my vision was not only met but exceeded."”
Wildsmith Design
smpl Design Studio
“"... attention to detail great communication outstanding unique design."”
The Home Enthusiast- Staging & Styling Consultant
“"Krista saw my vision and was instrumental in turning my new condo into home."”
Casa Marcela Home Staging
“"Marcela came in and worked her magic and the transition was unrecognizable!"”
Modern Design Studio
“"I was so happy to have Modern Design Studio to help my latest renovation."”
Bella Casa Interiors
“"Their creativity and professionalism exceeded our expectations."”
Upscale Interiors Canada
“"They were good quality and easy to work with and install."”
Karin Bennett Designs
“"Remarkable attention to detail was evident in every aspect of the project."”
KMSalter Design
“"Their professionalism, expertise, and dedication have been outstanding."”
Rayne Interior Design
“"She guided me through the entire process and helped me even pick decor."”
Coco & Jack
“"The team is unbelievably talented and attentive."”
Coco Interior Designs by Colleen O'Hara
“"She listened and brought her ideas to life based on my style."”
Caroline Erez Design
“"She worked with our ideas, and expanded them beautifully."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Hamilton studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.