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Interior Designers in Hamilton

Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Hamilton, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Hamilton

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Niche for Design inc.

Niche for Design inc.

Niche for Design inc.

4.8(25)
"She went above and beyond to ensure my vision was not only met but exceeded."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
370 Main St E Unit 301, Hamilton, ON L8N 1J6, Canada
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Wildsmith Design

Wildsmith Design

Wildsmith Design

5.0(6)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Gibson Ave, Hamilton, ON L8L 6J9, Canada
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smpl Design Studio

smpl Design Studio

smpl Design Studio

4.9(77)
"... attention to detail great communication outstanding unique design."
Specialty
Architect
Address
15 Colbourne St, Hamilton, ON L8R 2G2, Canada
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The Home Enthusiast- Staging & Styling Consultant

The Home Enthusiast- Staging & Styling Consultant

The Home Enthusiast- Staging & Styling Consultant

5.0(17)
"Krista saw my vision and was instrumental in turning my new condo into home."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Casa Marcela Home Staging

Casa Marcela Home Staging

Casa Marcela Home Staging

5.0(10)
"Marcela came in and worked her magic and the transition was unrecognizable!"
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
331 3rd Rd E, Stoney Creek, ON L8J 2X7, Canada
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Modern Design Studio

Modern Design Studio

Modern Design Studio

4.8(6)
"I was so happy to have Modern Design Studio to help my latest renovation."
Specialty
Kitchen remodeler
Address
215 Locke St S Unit 2, Hamilton, ON L8P 4B6, Canada
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Bella Casa Interiors

Bella Casa Interiors

Bella Casa Interiors

5.0(16)
"Their creativity and professionalism exceeded our expectations."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
London St S, Hamilton, ON L8K 2G8, Canada
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Upscale Interiors Canada

Upscale Interiors Canada

Upscale Interiors Canada

5.0(14)
"They were good quality and easy to work with and install."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
130 Lancing Dr Unit #1, Hamilton, ON L8W 3A1, Canada
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Karin Bennett Designs

Karin Bennett Designs

Karin Bennett Designs

5.0(35)
"Remarkable attention to detail was evident in every aspect of the project."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3018 New St Suite 201, Burlington, ON L7N 1M5, Canada
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KMSalter Design

KMSalter Design

KMSalter Design

4.9(15)
"Their professionalism, expertise, and dedication have been outstanding."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Amelia St, Hamilton, ON L8P 2V4, Canada
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Rayne Interior Design

Rayne Interior Design

Rayne Interior Design

5.0(19)
"She guided me through the entire process and helped me even pick decor."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
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Coco & Jack

Coco & Jack

Coco & Jack

4.5(10)
"The team is unbelievably talented and attentive."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1042 Garner Rd W Unit A107, Ancaster, ON L9G 0J2, Canada
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Coco Interior Designs by Colleen O'Hara

Coco Interior Designs by Colleen O'Hara

Coco Interior Designs by Colleen O'Hara

5.0(64)
"She listened and brought her ideas to life based on my style."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Oakhaven Pl, Hamilton, ON L9K 0B6, Canada
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Caroline Erez Design

Caroline Erez Design

Caroline Erez Design

5.0(8)
"She worked with our ideas, and expanded them beautifully."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
64 Charlton Ave W, Hamilton, ON L8P 2C1, Canada
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Preview Hamilton Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Hamilton is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Hamilton interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Hamilton studio.

Are you affiliated with these Hamilton designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.