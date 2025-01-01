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Interior Designers in Houston

Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Houston, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Houston

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By Design Interiors, Inc.

By Design Interiors, Inc.

By Design Interiors, Inc.

4.7(40)
"Her suggestions were always elegant, timeless, and unique."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
16814 N Eldridge Pkwy Suite B, Tomball, TX 77377
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L. Pearson Design

L. Pearson Design

L. Pearson Design

5.0(6)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
2424 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030
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Nina Magon

Nina Magon

Nina Magon

5.0(24)
"Nina is so personable and is an incredible professional to work with."
Specialty
Architect
Address
1240 Blalock Rd # 105, Houston, TX 77055
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Holloway Design Group

Holloway Design Group

Holloway Design Group

5.0(31)
"James and his team did an exceptional job on our project!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1900 W Gray St #131961, Houston, TX 77019
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Pamela Hope Designs

Pamela Hope Designs

Pamela Hope Designs

5.0(59)
"Danna, our designer, made the whole project run smoothly and efficiently."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Benjamin Johnston Design, LLC

Benjamin Johnston Design, LLC

Benjamin Johnston Design, LLC

5.0(16)
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
5301 Katy Fwy #201, Houston, TX 77007
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Katie Hilburn Homes

Katie Hilburn Homes

Katie Hilburn Homes

5.0(22)
"Katie and her team are very professional and their work is amazing!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1824 Spring St #118, Houston, TX 77007
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Missy Stewart Designs

Missy Stewart Designs

Missy Stewart Designs

5.0(41)
"Her designs are creative and clean."
Specialty
Architectural designer
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Houston Affordable Designs

Houston Affordable Designs

Houston Affordable Designs

4.9(93)
"From start to finish they did a wonderful job transforming our space."
Specialty
Service establishment
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LXDG - The Luxe Design Group Home Staging

LXDG - The Luxe Design Group Home Staging

LXDG - The Luxe Design Group Home Staging

5.0(36)
"Luxe Design Group staged two houses for me, and they did a great job!"
Specialty
Furniture rental service
Address
5404 Ashbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77081
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Emily June Designs

Emily June Designs

Emily June Designs

5.0(4)
"We have had the opportunity of working with Emily on multiple projects."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2602 Persa St Suite 1, Houston, TX 77098
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Chairma Design Group

Chairma Design Group

Chairma Design Group

4.5(15)
"Their talented designer, Christi, transformed my space into a work of art!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
16535 Hollister St suite g, Houston, TX 77066
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Sweetlake Interior Design

Sweetlake Interior Design

Sweetlake Interior Design

5.0(20)
"They took our input and provided us with some awesome design options."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Laura U Design Collective

Laura U Design Collective

Laura U Design Collective

4.7(14)
"Best interior designer in Houston!"
Specialty
Building designer
Address
3933 Essex Ln, Houston, TX 77027
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Rainey Richardson Interiors

Rainey Richardson Interiors

Rainey Richardson Interiors

5.0(21)
"She’s a genius at what she does and the results are breathtaking."
Specialty
Remodeler
Address
7026 Old Katy Rd #150, Houston, TX 77024
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JoJo Wong Design & Remodel

JoJo Wong Design & Remodel

JoJo Wong Design & Remodel

4.8(40)
"She did a great job on designing a modern home for us."
Specialty
Architect
Address
1334 Brittmoore Rd, Houston, TX 77043
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EP Interior

EP Interior

EP Interior

5.0(33)
"She took into account my ideas, budget, and taste."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7413 Westview Dr # C, Houston, TX 77055
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Preview Houston Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Houston is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Houston interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Houston studio.

Are you affiliated with these Houston designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.