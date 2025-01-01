Interior Designers in Houston

By Design Interiors, Inc.
By Design Interiors, Inc.
“"Her suggestions were always elegant, timeless, and unique."”
- Specialty
- Architectural designer
- Address
- 16814 N Eldridge Pkwy Suite B, Tomball, TX 77377
Browse 17 verified interior design studios in Houston, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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By Design Interiors, Inc.
“"Her suggestions were always elegant, timeless, and unique."”
L. Pearson Design
Nina Magon
“"Nina is so personable and is an incredible professional to work with."”
Holloway Design Group
“"James and his team did an exceptional job on our project!"”
Pamela Hope Designs
“"Danna, our designer, made the whole project run smoothly and efficiently."”
Benjamin Johnston Design, LLC
Katie Hilburn Homes
“"Katie and her team are very professional and their work is amazing!"”
Missy Stewart Designs
“"Her designs are creative and clean."”
Houston Affordable Designs
“"From start to finish they did a wonderful job transforming our space."”
LXDG - The Luxe Design Group Home Staging
“"Luxe Design Group staged two houses for me, and they did a great job!"”
Emily June Designs
“"We have had the opportunity of working with Emily on multiple projects."”
Chairma Design Group
“"Their talented designer, Christi, transformed my space into a work of art!"”
Sweetlake Interior Design
“"They took our input and provided us with some awesome design options."”
Laura U Design Collective
“"Best interior designer in Houston!"”
Rainey Richardson Interiors
“"She’s a genius at what she does and the results are breathtaking."”
JoJo Wong Design & Remodel
“"She did a great job on designing a modern home for us."”
EP Interior
“"She took into account my ideas, budget, and taste."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Houston studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.