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Interior Designers in Indianapolis

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Indianapolis, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Indianapolis

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Catherine Marrano Interiors

Catherine Marrano Interiors

Catherine Marrano Interiors

5.0(2)
"She was so diligent around every detail and made huge differences."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5360 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
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Winland Designs

Winland Designs

Winland Designs

5.0(16)
"Emilee and her design team did an incredible job with my home."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Oxford Avenue Design

Oxford Avenue Design

Oxford Avenue Design

5.0(9)
"Kylie completely transformed my home — and honestly, my daily life."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Home & Willow Design

Home & Willow Design

Home & Willow Design

4.8(19)
"Alexis is great to work with not pushy and very helpful!"
Specialty
Furniture accessories
Address
8100 E 106th St Suite 100, Fishers, IN 46038
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Schott Design

Schott Design

Schott Design

5.0(3)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
8888 Keystone Crossing Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240
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Hoskins Interior Design

Hoskins Interior Design

Hoskins Interior Design

5.0(7)
"The design, selection, and implementation has been done to perfection."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1057 E 54th St suite g, Indianapolis, IN 46220
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House Seven Design

House Seven Design

House Seven Design

4.5(17)
"They have the cutest items and Anissa’s designs are beautiful."
Specialty
Boutique
Address
111 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
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Studio RD

Studio RD

Studio RD

4.0(12)
"Studio RD did outstanding work designing our basement."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
429 E Vermont St Suite 108, Indianapolis, IN 46202
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Pink Elephant Home

Pink Elephant Home

Pink Elephant Home

4.9(36)
"She is very detailed, efficient, creative and trustworthy."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Whittney Parkinson Design

Whittney Parkinson Design

Whittney Parkinson Design

4.7(40)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
9436 Spring Mill Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260
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Koti Design Co

Koti Design Co

Koti Design Co

5.0(12)
"She has a great eye for design and decorating and is extremely creative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5136 E 65th St STE A, Indianapolis, IN 46220
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Progress Studio | Architecture and Interior Design

Progress Studio | Architecture and Interior Design

Progress Studio | Architecture and Interior Design

5.0(16)
"They are creative, detail-oriented and captured my personality so well!"
Specialty
Architect
Address
220 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
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Reflect Interiors, LLC

Reflect Interiors, LLC

Reflect Interiors, LLC

5.0(12)
"Her talent, creativity, and attention to detail made every step enjoyable."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
38 W Main St, Carmel, IN 46032
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J. Gauker Interiors

J. Gauker Interiors

J. Gauker Interiors

5.0(33)
"The project ran smoothly, and the final result is stunning."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
316 S Rangeline Rd UNIT A, Carmel, IN 46032
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James Rae Designs

James Rae Designs

James Rae Designs

5.0(11)
"Great communication, excellent design, high quality decor."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Preview Indianapolis Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Indianapolis is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Indianapolis interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Indianapolis studio.

Are you affiliated with these Indianapolis designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.