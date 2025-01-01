Interior Designers in Indianapolis

Catherine Marrano Interiors
Catherine Marrano Interiors
“"She was so diligent around every detail and made huge differences."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 5360 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Indianapolis, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Catherine Marrano Interiors
“"She was so diligent around every detail and made huge differences."”
Winland Designs
“"Emilee and her design team did an incredible job with my home."”
Oxford Avenue Design
“"Kylie completely transformed my home — and honestly, my daily life."”
Home & Willow Design
“"Alexis is great to work with not pushy and very helpful!"”
Schott Design
Hoskins Interior Design
“"The design, selection, and implementation has been done to perfection."”
House Seven Design
“"They have the cutest items and Anissa’s designs are beautiful."”
Studio RD
“"Studio RD did outstanding work designing our basement."”
Pink Elephant Home
“"She is very detailed, efficient, creative and trustworthy."”
Whittney Parkinson Design
Koti Design Co
“"She has a great eye for design and decorating and is extremely creative."”
Progress Studio | Architecture and Interior Design
“"They are creative, detail-oriented and captured my personality so well!"”
Reflect Interiors, LLC
“"Her talent, creativity, and attention to detail made every step enjoyable."”
J. Gauker Interiors
“"The project ran smoothly, and the final result is stunning."”
James Rae Designs
“"Great communication, excellent design, high quality decor."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Indianapolis studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.