Interior Designers in Jacksonville

Studio M Interior Design, Inc.
Studio M Interior Design, Inc.
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 4905 Belfort Rd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Jacksonville, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Studio M Interior Design, Inc.
LEVEL UP Design LLC
“"Professional team that made the design process manageable and collaborative."”
Decorator Girl
Orangerie Home
“"They took our original house design and reworked it to incredible effect."”
Designmind, LLC
LG Interior Design Collective
“"Their expertise and professionalism really helps bring the project to life."”
Catlin Design
Amanda Webster Design, Inc.
“"They're professional, creative, and easy to work with."”
Joseph Ellen Designs
“"The final result feels welcoming, stylish, and beautiful!"”
Micamy Design Studio
“"Their professionalism, creativity, and attention to detail are unmatched."”
Sea & Oak Design - Architecture
“"She listened to our ideas and then perfected the vision."”
Nesim's designs
“"The design, precision, and quality of the work were outstanding."”
Kelly Canada Design•Build•Interiors
“"I wish I had the creativity and style she has in her tiny pinky finger."”
Michelle Walsh Designs
“"We put our trust in their design and it turned out fantastic."”
Interiors Revitalized
“"Interiors Revitalized Staging transformed our home beautifully!"”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Jacksonville studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.