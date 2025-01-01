Find Designers

Interior Designers in Jacksonville

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Jacksonville, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

Trusted by over 100,000 professional designers, DIYers and real estate agents with over 842,243 renders
Companies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrainCompanies that use AI Interior Design with SofaBrain

Top Interior Design Studios in Jacksonville

Test any Jacksonville design style in 30 seconds

AI room redesign — try modern, japandi, mid-century on any photo. Free.

Try free →
Studio M Interior Design, Inc.

Studio M Interior Design, Inc.

Studio M Interior Design, Inc.

4.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4905 Belfort Rd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256
CallSiteMaps
LEVEL UP Design LLC

LEVEL UP Design LLC

LEVEL UP Design LLC

4.8(21)
"Professional team that made the design process manageable and collaborative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
12785 Hidden Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32225
CallSiteMaps
Decorator Girl

Decorator Girl

Decorator Girl

5.0(34)
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Orangerie Home

Orangerie Home

Orangerie Home

5.0(10)
"They took our original house design and reworked it to incredible effect."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2411 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
CallSiteMaps
Designmind, LLC

Designmind, LLC

Designmind, LLC

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4040 Woodcock Dr # 111, Jacksonville, FL 32207
CallSiteMaps
LG Interior Design Collective

LG Interior Design Collective

LG Interior Design Collective

5.0(74)
"Their expertise and professionalism really helps bring the project to life."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4905 Belfort Rd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256
CallSiteMaps
Catlin Design

Catlin Design

Catlin Design

5.0(2)
Specialty
Interior architect office
Address
4274 Herschel St, Jacksonville, FL 32210
CallSiteMaps
Amanda Webster Design, Inc.

Amanda Webster Design, Inc.

Amanda Webster Design, Inc.

5.0(8)
"They're professional, creative, and easy to work with."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
637 1st Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
CallSiteMaps
Joseph Ellen Designs

Joseph Ellen Designs

Joseph Ellen Designs

4.8(24)
"The final result feels welcoming, stylish, and beautiful!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1718 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207
CallSiteMaps
Micamy Design Studio

Micamy Design Studio

Micamy Design Studio

4.9(25)
"Their professionalism, creativity, and attention to detail are unmatched."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
4887 Victor St, Jacksonville, FL 32207
CallSiteMaps
Sea & Oak Design - Architecture

Sea & Oak Design - Architecture

Sea & Oak Design - Architecture

5.0(22)
"She listened to our ideas and then perfected the vision."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
157 S Roscoe Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
CallSiteMaps
Nesim's designs

Nesim's designs

Nesim's designs

5.0(52)
"The design, precision, and quality of the work were outstanding."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Kelly Canada Design•Build•Interiors

Kelly Canada Design•Build•Interiors

Kelly Canada Design•Build•Interiors

4.7(23)
"I wish I had the creativity and style she has in her tiny pinky finger."
Specialty
Contractor
Address
3948 3rd St S Suite 236, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
CallSiteMaps
Michelle Walsh Designs

Michelle Walsh Designs

Michelle Walsh Designs

5.0(21)
"We put our trust in their design and it turned out fantastic."
Specialty
Service establishment
CallSiteMaps
Interiors Revitalized

Interiors Revitalized

Interiors Revitalized

4.9(248)
"Interiors Revitalized Staging transformed our home beautifully!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5645 St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32207
CallSiteMaps

Preview Jacksonville Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Jacksonville is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
Try AI Room Redesign — Free
AI Room Redesign Example

Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Jacksonville interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Jacksonville studio.

Are you affiliated with these Jacksonville designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.