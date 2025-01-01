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Interior Designers in Jersey City

Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Jersey City, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Jersey City

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Vas Nair Design

Vas Nair Design

Vas Nair Design

5.0(7)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
206-14 Shearwater Ct W, Jersey City, NJ 07305
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Churrutia Studios

Churrutia Studios

Churrutia Studios

5.0(4)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Antoinette Allande Interiors

Antoinette Allande Interiors

Antoinette Allande Interiors

5.0(29)
"Her choice of colors, textures, and furniture was personable."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
634 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030
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Design MACS

Design MACS

Design MACS

5.0(15)
"They transformed our 2 bedroom apartment into the most incredible home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
330 Washington St #233, Hoboken, NJ 07030
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STORIE

STORIE

STORIE

5.0(10)
"There are so many interior designers out there and many with fixed opinions."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
357 Webster Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307
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Emma Lynn Design

Emma Lynn Design

Emma Lynn Design

5.0(10)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
89 River St #844, Hoboken, NJ 07030
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Delphine Interiors

Delphine Interiors

Delphine Interiors

5.0(26)
"We love the design concept she created for our main floor!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1200 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030
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Shannon Russo Interiors

Shannon Russo Interiors

Shannon Russo Interiors

5.0(7)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Contextus Architecture and Design PLLC

Contextus Architecture and Design PLLC

Contextus Architecture and Design PLLC

5.0(10)
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
49 Lienau Pl, Jersey City, NJ 07307
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CBH Interiors

CBH Interiors

CBH Interiors

5.0(17)
"She prepares stellar floor plans and furniture plan ideas."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Courtney Sloane Design

Courtney Sloane Design

Courtney Sloane Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
150 Bay St Unit #348, Jersey City, NJ 07302
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Maximizing Tiny Interiors

Maximizing Tiny Interiors

Maximizing Tiny Interiors

5.0(3)
"Shamika was an excellent partner on our kitchen renovation."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
69 Montgomery St #3830, Jersey City, NJ 07303
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KMG Interiors

KMG Interiors

KMG Interiors

5.0(8)
"She literally turned my Manhattan studio into a luxury apartment."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
167 11th St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
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Preview Jersey City Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Jersey City is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Jersey City interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Jersey City studio.

Are you affiliated with these Jersey City designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.