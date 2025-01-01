Interior Designers in Jersey City

Vas Nair Design
Vas Nair Design
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 206-14 Shearwater Ct W, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Jersey City, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Vas Nair Design
Churrutia Studios
Antoinette Allande Interiors
“"Her choice of colors, textures, and furniture was personable."”
Design MACS
“"They transformed our 2 bedroom apartment into the most incredible home."”
STORIE
“"There are so many interior designers out there and many with fixed opinions."”
Emma Lynn Design
Delphine Interiors
“"We love the design concept she created for our main floor!"”
Shannon Russo Interiors
Contextus Architecture and Design PLLC
CBH Interiors
“"She prepares stellar floor plans and furniture plan ideas."”
Courtney Sloane Design
Maximizing Tiny Interiors
“"Shamika was an excellent partner on our kitchen renovation."”
KMG Interiors
“"She literally turned my Manhattan studio into a luxury apartment."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Jersey City studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.