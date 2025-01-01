Interior Designers in Kansas City

Surface to Surface Interior Design & Construction
Surface to Surface Interior Design & Construction
“"They make it easy, beautiful, practical and affordable."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Kansas City, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Surface to Surface Interior Design & Construction
“"They make it easy, beautiful, practical and affordable."”
House of Palmers - Interior Designer in Kansas City
Black Lacquer Design
“"Every detail feels intentional and cohesive, yet still completely unique."”
Ovation Home Design
“"He explained each step and made recommendations according to our budget."”
April Star Interiors
“"She's an amazing listener, fun to work with, and high energy."”
Lemondrop Home
“"They pay attention to detail and do wonderful work for a fair price."”
Michelle Ford Design - Kansas City Interior Designer
“"I can't say enough about Michelle and her ability to make a dream come true!"”
Hawkins Design Collective
Design Spout
“"She's also brilliant, friendly and easy to work with."”
R. Designs, LLC
“"She was patient, knowledgeable, and had fantastic design skills."”
Kali Buchanan Interior Design Kansas City
“"Kali and her team made the stressful process of building a home simple."”
Storied Interiors
“"She is an extremely talented designer, organized, honest, and kind."”
Sara Svehla Interior Design
“"They listen, ask questions and are so creative."”
Karin Ross Designs
“"The team is professional, creative, and attentive to every detail."”
Lisa Schmitz Interior Design
“"I love how she designed my home to fit my family's lifestyle perfectly."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Kansas City studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.