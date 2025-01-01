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Interior Designers in Kansas City

Browse 15 verified interior design studios in Kansas City, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Kansas City

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Surface to Surface Interior Design & Construction

Surface to Surface Interior Design & Construction

Surface to Surface Interior Design & Construction

5.0(19)
"They make it easy, beautiful, practical and affordable."
Specialty
Service establishment
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House of Palmers - Interior Designer in Kansas City

House of Palmers - Interior Designer in Kansas City

House of Palmers - Interior Designer in Kansas City

Specialty
Interior designer
Address
6314 Brookside Plaza #210, Kansas City, MO 64113
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Black Lacquer Design

Black Lacquer Design

Black Lacquer Design

5.0(14)
"Every detail feels intentional and cohesive, yet still completely unique."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Ovation Home Design

Ovation Home Design

Ovation Home Design

5.0(39)
"He explained each step and made recommendations according to our budget."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
7100 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114
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April Star Interiors

April Star Interiors

April Star Interiors

5.0(7)
"She's an amazing listener, fun to work with, and high energy."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Lemondrop Home

Lemondrop Home

Lemondrop Home

4.9(73)
"They pay attention to detail and do wonderful work for a fair price."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7001 W 76th St, Overland Park, KS 66204
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Michelle Ford Design - Kansas City Interior Designer

Michelle Ford Design - Kansas City Interior Designer

Michelle Ford Design - Kansas City Interior Designer

5.0(6)
"I can't say enough about Michelle and her ability to make a dream come true!"
Specialty
Home staging service
Address
2200 W 75th St #102, Prairie Village, KS 66208
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Hawkins Design Collective

Hawkins Design Collective

Hawkins Design Collective

5.0(37)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Design Spout

Design Spout

Design Spout

5.0(11)
"She's also brilliant, friendly and easy to work with."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1600 Genessee St Ste 418, Kansas City, MO 64102
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R. Designs, LLC

R. Designs, LLC

R. Designs, LLC

4.8(19)
"She was patient, knowledgeable, and had fantastic design skills."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
16010 Metcalf Ave #200, Overland Park, KS 66085
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Kali Buchanan Interior Design Kansas City

Kali Buchanan Interior Design Kansas City

Kali Buchanan Interior Design Kansas City

5.0(19)
"Kali and her team made the stressful process of building a home simple."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1707 E 123rd Terrace, Olathe, KS 66061
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Storied Interiors

Storied Interiors

Storied Interiors

5.0(22)
"She is an extremely talented designer, organized, honest, and kind."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Sara Svehla Interior Design

Sara Svehla Interior Design

Sara Svehla Interior Design

5.0(1)
"They listen, ask questions and are so creative."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
5901 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64113
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Karin Ross Designs

Karin Ross Designs

Karin Ross Designs

4.8(113)
"The team is professional, creative, and attentive to every detail."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
1260 NW Sloan, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
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Lisa Schmitz Interior Design

Lisa Schmitz Interior Design

Lisa Schmitz Interior Design

4.7(12)
"I love how she designed my home to fit my family's lifestyle perfectly."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
107 E Gregory Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64114
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Preview Kansas City Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Kansas City is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Kansas City interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Kansas City studio.

Are you affiliated with these Kansas City designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.