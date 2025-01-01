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Interior Designers in Las Vegas

Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Las Vegas, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Las Vegas

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Cindi White Designs - Decorating Den Interiors

Cindi White Designs - Decorating Den Interiors

Cindi White Designs - Decorating Den Interiors

5.0(11)
"Cindi helped me pick a paint color for the interior of my house."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Studio Sean Design - Interior Designer Las Vegas

Studio Sean Design - Interior Designer Las Vegas

Studio Sean Design - Interior Designer Las Vegas

5.0(21)
"They truly transformed our home into a beautiful and luxurious space."
Specialty
Service establishment
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SK Design - Las Vegas Interior Designer

SK Design - Las Vegas Interior Designer

SK Design - Las Vegas Interior Designer

5.0(12)
"Shelly’s professionalism and meticulousness truly sets her apart."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
5269 Fading Sunset Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135
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Hue Interior Designs

Hue Interior Designs

Hue Interior Designs

5.0(51)
"Professional, perfectionist and an amazing interior designer."
Specialty
Blinds shop
Address
3370 S Hualapai Wy #125, Las Vegas, NV 89117
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Statement of Style Home

Statement of Style Home

Statement of Style Home

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
495 S Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89106
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Stageasily Home Staging & Interior Design Specialist.

Stageasily Home Staging & Interior Design Specialist.

Stageasily Home Staging & Interior Design Specialist.

4.8(10)
"She is professional and her staging and decor are top notch."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
11035 Lavender Hill Dr Suite 160-298, Las Vegas, NV 89135
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Kylee Dean Designs

Kylee Dean Designs

Kylee Dean Designs

4.7(25)
"Her ability to guide my decisions made my interior project stress free."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
7265 Dean Martin Dr #100, Las Vegas, NV 89118
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Enliven Interiors

Enliven Interiors

Enliven Interiors

5.0(11)
"Their communication throughout our project was outstanding."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
4280 S Hualapai Wy Suite 107, Las Vegas, NV 89147
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Fabiola Avelino Interiors

Fabiola Avelino Interiors

Fabiola Avelino Interiors

4.8(21)
"Her vision and design input created my beautiful home."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
2001 Canyon Gate Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117
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Hidden Gem Design Group

Hidden Gem Design Group

Hidden Gem Design Group

5.0(21)
"Her eye for design and attention to detail truly brought our vision to life."
Specialty
Interior Decorator
Address
S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89109
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Foundry Interior Design

Foundry Interior Design

Foundry Interior Design

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1925 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134
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Thomas Burger Design, Inc.

Thomas Burger Design, Inc.

Thomas Burger Design, Inc.

5.0(18)
"His unique style and attention to detail is unmatched."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
495 S Grand Central Pkwy A 228, Las Vegas, NV 89106
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Debrae Little Interiors

Debrae Little Interiors

Debrae Little Interiors

5.0(10)
"Debrae is creative and respectful to the budget limitations."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
3111 Bel Air Dr UNIT 21B, Las Vegas, NV 89109
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MIC & NAY Design Collective

MIC & NAY Design Collective

MIC & NAY Design Collective

5.0(11)
"Their keen eye to design was matched only by their professionalism."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
330 E Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
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Encompass Studio Architecture & Interior Design

Encompass Studio Architecture & Interior Design

Encompass Studio Architecture & Interior Design

4.8(13)
"They designed an incredible one-of-a-kind home for us in Deer Valley, Utah."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
241 W Charleston Blvd # 155, Las Vegas, NV 89102
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Reveal Interior Design

Reveal Interior Design

Reveal Interior Design

5.0(12)
"She makes the design process seamless and enjoyable."
Specialty
Bathroom remodeler
Address
8488 Rozita Lee Ave bldg 3 suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113
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Preview Las Vegas Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Las Vegas is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Las Vegas interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Las Vegas studio.

Are you affiliated with these Las Vegas designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.