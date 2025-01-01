Interior Designers in Las Vegas

Cindi White Designs - Decorating Den Interiors
Cindi White Designs - Decorating Den Interiors
“"Cindi helped me pick a paint color for the interior of my house."”
- Specialty
- Service establishment
Browse 16 verified interior design studios in Las Vegas, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Cindi White Designs - Decorating Den Interiors
“"Cindi helped me pick a paint color for the interior of my house."”
Studio Sean Design - Interior Designer Las Vegas
“"They truly transformed our home into a beautiful and luxurious space."”
SK Design - Las Vegas Interior Designer
“"Shelly’s professionalism and meticulousness truly sets her apart."”
Hue Interior Designs
“"Professional, perfectionist and an amazing interior designer."”
Statement of Style Home
Stageasily Home Staging & Interior Design Specialist.
“"She is professional and her staging and decor are top notch."”
Kylee Dean Designs
“"Her ability to guide my decisions made my interior project stress free."”
Enliven Interiors
“"Their communication throughout our project was outstanding."”
Fabiola Avelino Interiors
“"Her vision and design input created my beautiful home."”
Hidden Gem Design Group
“"Her eye for design and attention to detail truly brought our vision to life."”
Foundry Interior Design
Thomas Burger Design, Inc.
“"His unique style and attention to detail is unmatched."”
Debrae Little Interiors
“"Debrae is creative and respectful to the budget limitations."”
MIC & NAY Design Collective
“"Their keen eye to design was matched only by their professionalism."”
Encompass Studio Architecture & Interior Design
“"They designed an incredible one-of-a-kind home for us in Deer Valley, Utah."”
Reveal Interior Design
“"She makes the design process seamless and enjoyable."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Las Vegas studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.