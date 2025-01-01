Interior Designers in Leicester

Indesign Interiors Ltd
Indesign Interiors Ltd
“"They completed the job with top quality as they take pride in what they do."”
- Specialty
- Interior designer
- Address
- 20 Wilton St, Leicester LE1 3NP, United Kingdom
Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Leicester, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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Indesign Interiors Ltd
“"They completed the job with top quality as they take pride in what they do."”
Zarah
“"They are thoroughly professional with right price."”
House of Interiors
“"They were professional and did a beautiful job!"”
Regis Interiors
Media Walls Leicester
“"The team is very experienced with a great attention to detail."”
Simran Design Ltd
“"Expect nothing but high-level of professionalism and unique talent from her."”
Interior Design by Salima
“"High quality of work, very professional."”
RKB Design Studio
“"She understood my requirements and provided me with her design expertise."”
Design Square Ltd
Esteem
“"Thank you for making my bedroom look stunning and brining my vision to life."”
Gloss Interiors
“"I only wish I used them sooner!"”
Dekoniluk Interior & Exterior Design
“"Quality personnel, quality products and quality workmanship."”
Craven and Hargreaves Design - Interior Designer in Leicester
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Leicester studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.