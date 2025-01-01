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Interior Designers in Leicester

Browse 13 verified interior design studios in Leicester, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Leicester

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Indesign Interiors Ltd

Indesign Interiors Ltd

Indesign Interiors Ltd

5.0(5)
"They completed the job with top quality as they take pride in what they do."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
20 Wilton St, Leicester LE1 3NP, United Kingdom
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Zarah

Zarah

Zarah

4.2(87)
"They are thoroughly professional with right price."
Specialty
Countertop store
Address
69 St. Barnabas Road LE5 4BE, Leicester LE5 4BF, United Kingdom
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House of Interiors

House of Interiors

House of Interiors

5.0(104)
"They were professional and did a beautiful job!"
Specialty
Bed shop
Address
12 Holmfield Ave, Leicester LE2 2BF, United Kingdom
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Regis Interiors

Regis Interiors

Regis Interiors

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Unit 12 Gower St, Leicester LE1 3LJ, United Kingdom
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Media Walls Leicester

Media Walls Leicester

Media Walls Leicester

4.7(13)
"The team is very experienced with a great attention to detail."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
1 Oadby Hill Dr, Oadby, Leicester LE2 5GF, United Kingdom
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Simran Design Ltd

Simran Design Ltd

Simran Design Ltd

5.0(17)
"Expect nothing but high-level of professionalism and unique talent from her."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Park House, 18A Meridian E, Leicester LE19 1WZ, United Kingdom
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Interior Design by Salima

Interior Design by Salima

Interior Design by Salima

5.0(10)
"High quality of work, very professional."
Specialty
Service establishment
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RKB Design Studio

RKB Design Studio

RKB Design Studio

5.0(47)
"She understood my requirements and provided me with her design expertise."
Specialty
Design agency
Address
31 Rutland St, Leicester LE1 1RE, United Kingdom
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Design Square Ltd

Design Square Ltd

Design Square Ltd

5.0(1)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Riverside House, Wharf Way, Glen Parva, Leicester LE2 9TF, United Kingdom
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Esteem

Esteem

Esteem

3.0(8)
"Thank you for making my bedroom look stunning and brining my vision to life."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
129A E Park Rd, Leicester LE5 5AZ, United Kingdom
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Gloss Interiors

Gloss Interiors

Gloss Interiors

5.0(9)
"I only wish I used them sooner!"
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
24 Steyning Cres, Glenfield, Leicester LE3 8PJ, United Kingdom
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Dekoniluk Interior & Exterior Design

Dekoniluk Interior & Exterior Design

Dekoniluk Interior & Exterior Design

4.6(11)
"Quality personnel, quality products and quality workmanship."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Unit N6, Troon Way Business Centre, Humberstone Ln, Leicester LE4 9HA, United Kingdom
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Craven and Hargreaves Design - Interior Designer in Leicester

Craven and Hargreaves Design - Interior Designer in Leicester

Craven and Hargreaves Design - Interior Designer in Leicester

5.0(2)
Specialty
Service establishment
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Preview Leicester Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Leicester is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Leicester interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Leicester studio.

Are you affiliated with these Leicester designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.