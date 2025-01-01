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Interior Designers in Liverpool

Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Liverpool, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.

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Top Interior Design Studios in Liverpool

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HK Interiors

HK Interiors

HK Interiors

5.0(17)
"Her eye for detail is priceless!"
Specialty
Wallpaper store
Address
390 Aigburth Rd, Aigburth, Liverpool L19 3QD, United Kingdom
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AWE Architecture & Interiors

AWE Architecture & Interiors

AWE Architecture & Interiors

5.0(13)
"She facilitated our budget, and everything occurred in a timely manner."
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
office 1, 12 Jordan St, Liverpool L1 0BP, United Kingdom
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Myo Studio

Myo Studio

Myo Studio

5.0(10)
"A fantastic design studio, very friendly and easy to work with."
Specialty
Architect
Address
Unit F8, 24 Hardman St, Liverpool L1 9AX, United Kingdom
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Studio R2A

Studio R2A

Studio R2A

5.0(1)
Specialty
Architect
Address
Unit F8, 24 Hardman St, Liverpool L1 9AX, United Kingdom
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Hollianna Interiors

Hollianna Interiors

Hollianna Interiors

4.0(4)
Specialty
Architectural designer
Address
339 Aigburth Rd, Liverpool L17 0BL, United Kingdom
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JBW Interiors

JBW Interiors

JBW Interiors

5.0(13)
"Her attention to detail, creativity and support approach were amazing."
Specialty
Service establishment
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Natalie Holden Interiors Ltd

Natalie Holden Interiors Ltd

Natalie Holden Interiors Ltd

4.9(20)
"The style and colours are perfect and each room flows into the other."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
VIRTUAL OFFICE) LEVEL ONE BASE CAMP, 49 Jamaica St, Liverpool L1 0AH, United Kingdom
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Claire Davies Interiors

Claire Davies Interiors

Claire Davies Interiors

5.0(4)
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
Baltic Creative Campus, Basecamp, 49 Jamaica St, Liverpool L1 0AH, United Kingdom
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Buckingham Interiors

Buckingham Interiors

Buckingham Interiors

5.0(1)
"I would highly recommend them."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
12-14 Atlantic Wy, Brunswick Dock, Liverpool L3 4BE, United Kingdom
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CLR Interior Design Studio

CLR Interior Design Studio

CLR Interior Design Studio

4.7(13)
"She listened to my ideas and gave helpful suggestions."
Specialty
Architecture firm
Address
4 Wrights Terrace, Liverpool L15 8JR, United Kingdom
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Luke Edwards Interior Design

Luke Edwards Interior Design

Luke Edwards Interior Design

5.0(4)
"Thanks, Luke Edwards Interior Design, for such fantastic wallpaper!"
Specialty
Rug store
Address
International House 307, Cotton Exchange, Old Hall St, Liverpool L3 9LQ, United Kingdom
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Amanda Jeffrey Interior Design

Amanda Jeffrey Interior Design

Amanda Jeffrey Interior Design

4.5(8)
"Amanda is great to work with and I would highly recommend her services."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
10 Holme Cl, Prescot L34 2QR, United Kingdom
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16A Architecture

16A Architecture

16A Architecture

4.4(18)
"Really enjoyed designing my dream home with Joel and the team."
Specialty
Architect
Address
62 Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BZ, United Kingdom
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The Mini Interior Design Company

The Mini Interior Design Company

The Mini Interior Design Company

5.0(43)
"She listened to what I wanted and her communication was great."
Specialty
Interior designer
Address
54 St James St, Liverpool L1 0AB, United Kingdom
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Preview Liverpool Interior Design Styles Instantly

Hiring an interior designer in Liverpool is a significant investment. SofaBrain lets you upload your own room photo and test 20+ design styles before scheduling a single consultation — so you walk in knowing exactly what you want.

Use it as a free pre-consultation tool, then partner with one of the local studios above to bring the look to life.
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Frequently Asked Questions

How were these Liverpool interior designers selected?

Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.

Can I preview a designer's style before hiring?

Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Liverpool studio.

Are you affiliated with these Liverpool designers?

No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.