Interior Designers in Liverpool

HK Interiors
HK Interiors
“"Her eye for detail is priceless!"”
- Specialty
- Wallpaper store
- Address
- 390 Aigburth Rd, Aigburth, Liverpool L19 3QD, United Kingdom
Browse 14 verified interior design studios in Liverpool, all with real Google reviews. Test their style in your own space first using SofaBrain's AI room redesign.
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HK Interiors
“"Her eye for detail is priceless!"”
AWE Architecture & Interiors
“"She facilitated our budget, and everything occurred in a timely manner."”
Myo Studio
“"A fantastic design studio, very friendly and easy to work with."”
Studio R2A
Hollianna Interiors
JBW Interiors
“"Her attention to detail, creativity and support approach were amazing."”
Natalie Holden Interiors Ltd
“"The style and colours are perfect and each room flows into the other."”
Claire Davies Interiors
Buckingham Interiors
“"I would highly recommend them."”
CLR Interior Design Studio
“"She listened to my ideas and gave helpful suggestions."”
Luke Edwards Interior Design
“"Thanks, Luke Edwards Interior Design, for such fantastic wallpaper!"”
Amanda Jeffrey Interior Design
“"Amanda is great to work with and I would highly recommend her services."”
16A Architecture
“"Really enjoyed designing my dream home with Joel and the team."”
The Mini Interior Design Company
“"She listened to what I wanted and her communication was great."”
Every studio listed is a verified Google Business profile with an active rating and real customer reviews. We never list synthetic or unverified businesses.
Yes — SofaBrain's AI room redesign lets you upload your own room photo and apply 20+ design aesthetics in seconds. Use it to clarify what you want before reaching out to a Liverpool studio.
No. This is an independently-curated directory based on public Google Maps data. There is no commercial relationship between SofaBrain and the studios listed here.